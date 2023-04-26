Covid, mononucleosis and pubalgia… complicated start to the season for Arthur Rinderknech

Arthur Rinderknech’s start to the season is tricky, to put it mildly. Forfeited for the Masters 1000 in Madrid, the Gassinois explained on his social networks that he had suffered from several health problems since December. “I had covid in December, then mononucleosis in January and February. On my return from Australia, I had a small injury which worsened over the weeks to become pubalgia… At this stage, I had no choice but to treat myself to return to 100% on the court »wrote the 80th player in the world.
The Frenchman has won only five games since January, losing nine. His last success dates back to early March when he beat Jan-Lennard Struff (6-4, 6-4) to reach the semi-finals of the Challenger de Pau, then losing to Luca Van Assche (6-1, 6-3). After more than a month of absence, Rinderknech should make his return to the Challenger of Aix-en-Provence next week. In any case, he wants to be positive: “We are working hard with my team to overcome this period in order to meet you in the coming weeks and finally launch my 2023 season! »