Covid, mononucleosis and pubalgia… complicated start to the season for Arthur Rinderknech

Arthur Rinderknech’s start to the season is tricky, to put it mildly. Forfeited for the Masters 1000 in Madrid, the Gassinois explained on his social networks that he had suffered from several health problems since December. “I had covid in December, then mononucleosis in January and February. On my return from Australia, I had a small injury which worsened over the weeks to become pubalgia… At this stage, I had no choice but to treat myself to return to 100% on the court »wrote the 80th player in the world.