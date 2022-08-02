Rome, 1 August 2022 – The descent of infections continues Covid in Italy also according to the update of the today’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health: 18,813 counts and 121 deaths. Even the data released by the individual regions confirm the trend of the last few days (here the data of 31 July) despite, as usual, the data for Monday tend to be incomplete because they relate to the weekend.

Meanwhile, it is stable at 4% the percentage of terapie intensive occupied by Covid patients in Italy and all regions are below 10%. As it drops by one point, returning to the 16% the percentage of seats in ordinary departmentsbut in 14 regions it exceeds the alert threshold of 15%: Umbria (39%), Valle d’Aosta (30%), Calabria (31%), Basilicata (21%), Liguria (29%), Sicily ( 25%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (23%), Marche (22%), Abruzzo (21%), Emilia Romagna (19%), Puglia (18%), Lazio (17%), Campania and Pa Trento (16 %).

In Tuscany there are 1,339,091 new cases of positivity, 633 more than yesterday (165 confirmed with molecular swab and 468 by rapid antigen test). THE hospitalized are 677 (3 less than yesterday), of which 25 in intensive therapy (stable). Today there are 4 new deaths. In Venetoon the other hand, the descent continues, with 1.465 new cases, 3 deaths, 1,086 hospitalizations in the medical area (+7) and 38 (+2) in intensive care. Other 2.599 contagions in Emilia Romagna with 51 hospitalized in terapie intensive (+2 compared to yesterday, + 4.1%) e 1.772 in the others Covid departments (+48 compared to yesterday, + 2.8%). There are 18 deaths.

Centaurus: a few minutes to get infected

“It takes just a few minutes in contact with an infected person to become infected with Centaurus, while to be infected with BA.2 the times were much longer, even an hour”, underlines Professor Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious Diseases ( Simit) and full professor of Infectious Diseases of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Rome Tor Vergata. The transmission times of theinfection have shortened a lot, but also those of incubationequal to 24-48 ore by Centaurus.

“With Delta and Alfa we were used to incubation times of about five days, while with Omicron they were reduced to two. The 48 hours are therefore sufficient to have the clinical picture and the signs of the disease”. A variant, the Centaurus, which would be able to spread 13 times faster with respect to BA.5. “The exact number is always a fairly empirical calculation – explains Andreoni – and is made according to the diffusion capacity. Certainly it is even more transmissible than BA.5 and considerably more transmissible than BA.2”.

The Covid bulletin of today 1 August 2022

Read also: Migrants, De Luca: “Covid outbreak aboard the Ocean Viking, stop landing”