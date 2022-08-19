The 34-year-old winger is one of the new faces of Scotti Pavia “More technical and less blows in the Northern groups”

PAVIA

The Roman winger Riccardo Coviello with his 34 years is the oldest and most experienced player of the Riso Scotti of next season, which will field many young people. In the North he only played for a couple of seasons, while he spent the rest of his long career in the South, the last stop in Sant’Antimo.

Impressed by the fans

“I’m really curious to return to compete in a championship that in my opinion is more technical and less demanding than those of the South – explains Coviello – one of the reasons that made me accept Pavia immediately was precisely that of opting for a group in which focus less on the physical factor and where you take less blows. I wanted to confront myself with a different reality, with other teams and other players, after several years in the southern groups. Then I was struck by the general public at PalaRavizza when I came to follow the play-off quarter-final against Mestre, in which my friend Petrucci was playing. I’m happy to play in front of such enthusiastic fans ».

Coviello will be in Pavia as early as tomorrow to start settling in and avoid the weekend traffic with a red sticker. “Then I want to get to know the city and have the first contacts with teammates and coach – he says – in the summer I kept fit in Nardò where I still have many friends and where we managed to be promoted to Serie A. I alternated the sea with the gym , so as not to be caught unprepared when it will be hard to work ». Pavia is a team made up of players who have to prove their worth. «There are young people like Gallizzi who comes from two good seasons on a personal level but difficult on the collective one – underlines Coviello – others have had fluctuating years in situations that are certainly not optimal or playing little. Most of the players have hunger as their characteristic, the desire to prove their worth ».

By experience and age, Coviello could be the captain of Riso Scotti. «I don’t know if it will be my turn – Riccardo closes – I know Giampieri from the roster for having played together and Potì for having faced him on the pitch. I’m curious to know all the others ». –