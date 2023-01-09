The world association of cyclists Cyclistes Professionnels Associés (CPA) is preparing to choose the successor of Gianni Bugno, at the top of the world union since 2010, who will not run after three terms. The date of the elections has been set for March 17, 2023 in Milan: on the eve of the Milan-San Remo and two days before the Binda Trophy, which will gather the best cyclists in the world in Italy.

VOTE – “We had to wait the necessary time to introduce the new electronic voting system into our statute and guarantee its security for the smooth conduct of the elections”. As can be read in detail in the regulation published on the website www.cpacycling.com, on the occasion of the elections of 17 March, individual riders will be able to vote individually as well as through their national representatives and wherever they are. However, it will be mandatory to register as a member of the CPA, have downloaded the MyCpa app and attend the assembly called on election day. The assembly will be held both face-to-face and online, all cyclists who are members of the association will receive the information necessary to participate in time (for organizational reasons, if remotely it is essential to register for the assembly within 48 hours before the of start). All the information is available on the CPA website for those interested in running for president. In addition to having no conflicts of interest, CPA presidential candidates should send their resumes no later than 15 days prior to the election date to [email protected] to allow CPA members to learn about their programs and objectives that they set out to achieve in the interest of cyclists of the highest category.

FIRST TIME – The CPA is the first association that is part of a federation to guarantee the possibility of voting remotely. “During the last elections, the riders asked us to bring this innovation into play. Voting electronically meant changing our statute, rethinking our internal structure, guaranteeing the possibility of voting for individual riders and creating a tool, our new app, that would serve the purpose – concludes Gianni Bugno -. It wasn’t an easy task but I’m happy to have respected the commitment made with the riders and I’m sure our union will come out even stronger.”