United consoles themselves in the nights of the Europa League. Certainly a 3-0 against Sheriff and second place in the group is not exactly a starting point that can make those who know what changes in perspective aspire but it is still a comforting sign. If then the return to the goal by Cristiano Ronaldo after the controversies of the past weeks is also coupled with the victory, the panorama becomes less bleak

RONALDO — Ronaldo’s goal was in the air after the peace with the group and the public. The Portuguese champion entered the field with serenity and even his body language revealed a certain availability towards his teammates and the environment. A wink at the camera, a thumbs up for Lisando Martinez’s plays and even the very rare granting of a free kick to Eriksen enshrined the peace and the closing credits on the soap opera. And when the Portuguese recovered the goal nine minutes from time. from Old Trafford many more “siuu” than whistles have been heard. After all, for United fans and for anyone who loves football, it takes a fair amount of courage to whistle a footballer who, however, often leaves his mark when he takes the field.

AVANTI — Although the goal does not guarantee the presence of CR7 in the championship match with West Ham from the 1st minute, a page still closes. And everything is back more or less to normal. That Ronaldo finds the way to goal, after all, is not news. Concept also underlined by Scholes to the microphones of BT Sports. “I believe that the case can be said to be resolved and that the coach has dealt with it very well, answering all the questions of the case and managing Ronaldo’s return based on his performance. disposition, he worked with the group, he won his place in the team and scored. Everything else has passed. Now it is necessary not to lose the legacy of this match. “ See also Us Open, Pennetta votes Fognini: "He has already beaten Nadal"

