From the excellent performances with Cagliari that led to the call-up and debut in the national team, to oblivion in Monza. Alessio Cragno he seemed destined for a glorious future, but thanks to a series of injuries he ended up on the back burner of the Brianza team both with Giovanni Stroppa on the bench and with Raffaele Palladino. He had arrived in Monza on loan from Cagliari (after the rossoblù’s relegation to Serie B) to be the owner of the red and whites and instead defending the goal was Michele Di Gregorio. Cragno took the field only on 4 occasions (three in the Italian Cup and one in the league (on 26 February 2023, on the occasion of the league away defeat against Salernitana 3-0).

“In jail without even having stolen a chocolate”

Gaziano Battistini, Alessio Cragno’s agent, harshly attacked Monza in an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb. “Let’s not forget that he went to Monza as goalkeeper for the national team and with one of the highest returns in recent years in Serie A. When their interest was expressed, Alessio has joined a project, to open a cycle in a company that aspires to become more important – said the agent -. Then, grotesquely and after being among the best in the Italian Cup with Frosinone, was not chosen for the first championship. The role of the goalkeeper is particular, Di Gregorio is good at taking the ball but Alessio ended up in jail without even having stolen a chocolate“.

The debut with Monza against Salernitana (Ansa) See also Calcio, press review of the main Italian and European newspapers

“Chat with Fiorentina and Napoli, Monza was concrete”

Battistini explained why Cragno’s transfer from Cagliari to newly promoted Monza took place despite the interest of other Serie A clubs. “We live in periods in which clubs cannot spend too much and allocate certain amounts to priority roles. Clubs like Fiorentina they didn’t have the availability and the will to put in some money, they wanted to make loans. Monza presented itself with a concrete proposalplacing the obligation to redeem. There were talks with Fiorentina and Naples, but the conditions were missing cheap to sit at the table with Cagliari. It was a pleasure to find such an ambitious company.”

“It’s all frustrating”

Cragno will hardly remain in red and white next season. “Obviously he is not happy, he has experienced certain things without having done anything, without even the possibility of demerit. All this is frustrating, but according to everyone in the Monza environment there is great esteem for the professional. And I had no doubts, I know him perfectly, he has square balls. Mentally we talk about a champion, he doesn’t give up one iota, puts everything and everyone in difficulty. There’s embarrassment about what he’s experiencing, even the coach told him that he’s sorry to see him in a situation that he didn’t create. Sure, he doesn’t get pissed off but that’s it, let’s go ahead and prove it to the end.”