Home » cranial trauma, what happened – breaking latest news
Sports

cranial trauma, what happened – breaking latest news

by admin
cranial trauma, what happened – breaking latest news

CSKA Moscow guard Alexey Shved, 34, was brutally attacked by a group of fans after elimination from the Baltic League

From Monday evening Alexey Shved, 34-year-old Russian guard of CSKA Moscow, is hospitalized in a hospital in the capital. The Russian – a flag of the club who also spent his career in the NBA between Minnesota, Philadelphia, Houston and the NY Knicks – suffered a serious head injury following a bad fall caused by the attack of a group of four hooligans outside of the restaurant where Shved was having dinner with his family. All after the knockout in game 7 against Lokomotiv Kuban in the semifinal of the Baltic League. In short, a sort of punitive expedition against Alexey, accused of a performance not up to par. An episode that shook Russian basketball and beyond.

May 2, 2023 (change May 2, 2023 | 7:12 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Giro women, Vos Cannibale. Balm third: stay pink

You may also like

Cycling: Kiesenhofer back at the Vuelta after a...

Gosens injury, injuries averted: recover for the return...

Empoli is in retreat until the next points...

eight representatives of the delegation proposed by Russia...

Arsenal are about to face Chelsea at home,...

Ronaldo wants to return to Real Madrid, the...

How to bet on Horse Racing: Beginner’s guide...

Freiburg receives Leipzig for revenge

Lamine Yamal wastes security with his ‘outfit’, minutes...

Experience the trend of the Asian Games together,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy