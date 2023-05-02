cranial trauma, what happened – breaking latest news

CSKA Moscow guard Alexey Shved, 34, was brutally attacked by a group of fans after elimination from the Baltic League

From Monday evening Alexey Shved, 34-year-old Russian guard of CSKA Moscow, is hospitalized in a hospital in the capital. The Russian – a flag of the club who also spent his career in the NBA between Minnesota, Philadelphia, Houston and the NY Knicks – suffered a serious head injury following a bad fall caused by the attack of a group of four hooligans outside of the restaurant where Shved was having dinner with his family. All after the knockout in game 7 against Lokomotiv Kuban in the semifinal of the Baltic League. In short, a sort of punitive expedition against Alexey, accused of a performance not up to par. An episode that shook Russian basketball and beyond.