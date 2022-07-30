Original title: Crash World Cup!The remaining matches of the Chinese Super League will be finalized on the same day as the World Cup final

On July 30, just 6 days before the start of the next stage of the Chinese Super League (the 11th round) of the season, the Chinese Football Federation preparatory team, as the event organizer, convened representatives of 18 Chinese Super League clubs and their territorial member associations to participate in the online competition. League work meeting. At the meeting, in addition to announcing the home arrangements of each club and the results of the distribution of the competition areas, the “preparation team” also announced the overall schedule of the remaining stages of the league. According to the plan, the next stage of the Chinese Super League, the 11th round, will start on August 5 and end on December 18. The last 4 rounds (rounds 31 to 34) are scheduled to take place during the Qatar World Cup. The cumulative cycle span of 24 rounds is 5 months, of which the mid-week competition only involves 5 rounds. It should be said that this schedule is more reasonable.

After confirming the home arrangements of each club team for the next stage of the league, the schedule of the remaining 24 rounds has also attracted much attention from clubs and fans. According to the plan announced at the morning meeting on the 30th, the 11th round of the Chinese Super League will start on August 5th and end on December 18th.

Affected by the epidemic, the Chinese Super League this season did not start until early June. After the first stage of the competition, the organizer of the competition confirmed the resumption of the home and away competition system of the league after communicating with all relevant parties. Due to the time required to prepare for the change of the format, the next stage of the competition will not start until August 5th. In this case, the Chinese Super League season, which was originally scheduled to end in November, had to be postponed.

The schedule plan shows that from the start of the 11th round to the completion of all 34 rounds of the league, the 24-round competition schedule spans 5 months. It is precisely because of the tight schedule that these 24 rounds of competitions will be postponed as a whole, and no longer intervals will be arranged during the period. Taking into account that the unprecedentedly intensive schedule of the previous competition system has added to the injury probability of the players of each team, the organizers of the event have made a careful design on the arrangement of the midweek game. Among the 24 rounds, only 5 rounds are scheduled to be played in the middle of the week, namely the 13th round (August 16th and 17th), the 18th round (September 13th and 14th), and the 21st round (10 October 4th and 5th), the 24th round (October 18th and 19th), the 28th round (November 8th and 9th).

In addition, in order to cope with possible force majeure accidents, the organizers of the event have also reserved two rounds of filing competition days on August 30/31 and September 28/29 respectively.

It is worth noting that during the Qatar World Cup, the Chinese Super League will not stop. During this period, the Chinese Super League has played a total of 4 rounds, of which the 34th round, which is the last round, is scheduled for December 18, which is the day of the Qatar World Cup Champions and Runners-up Finals. However, due to the time difference, the specific kick-off time of the relevant rounds of the Chinese Super League does not conflict with the kick-off time of the Qatar World Cup-related events, and will not cause too much adverse impact on fans, especially those who go to the game to watch the Chinese Super League matches.

It is also understood that this season’s FA Cup will be held as normal. The top 32 matches, that is, the first round of the main match, is scheduled to start on November 22/23. The final final will definitely be arranged after the Chinese Super League ends. The specific schedule Pending.

