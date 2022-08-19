original title: buy crazy!High price to finalize the 16th Premier League newly-promoted horse to live like Paris

Crazy buying!High price to finalize the 16th Premier League newly-promoted horse to live like Paris

“In the past, this money was almost enough to buy two record-breaking players, Ferdinand 29 million pounds, plus Shearer 15 million. But now only a mediocre midfielder has been replaced.” When Nottingham The news of the re-shot came out, and many British fans were really unable to sit still, and they were angry that the transfer market was a bit outrageous. It’s no wonder, after all, Gibbs-White is not a top-notch player, nor is he a top-notch prodigy. Although he did have a small reputation very early, in 2017, when he was only 17 years old, he began to represent the Wolves first team in the British Championship, and he has also been selected for the youth national teams of England at all levels, but he has not touched the Three Lions after all. The threshold of the Legion, the appearance record in the Premier League is not too much.

In the 2018-19 season, Gibbs-White made 26 Premier League appearances, but 21 of them came off the bench. After that, he played no more than 11 Premier League appearances in a single season, and was loaned to Swansea and Sheffield United for training. Among them, Gibbs-White’s performance in Sheffield United last season was quite outstanding, scoring 12 goals and 10 assists in 37 British Championship games, once helping the team to get the fifth place in the league and reach the promotion play-offs. But just based on these alone, the value has soared to more than 40 million pounds? Probably not convincing.

It should be noted that 42.5 million pounds is only the highest possible total price, the actual “down payment” amount is actually only 25 million pounds, and the remaining 17.5 million is a floating payment. Of which £10 million depends on the number of appearances White has made, and Nottingham Forest will only be paid if they cannot be relegated. Then the remaining 7.5 million conditions are even more demanding, requiring the Forest team to rank in the top half of the league after the end of the season, or even qualify for the European competition. From this point of view, Nottingham’s investment is not so exaggerated, although the deal also stipulates that Wolves have a 15% secondary transaction commission.

However, even if it is only 25 million pounds, this amount also broke the team’s record for the highest price signings in the team’s history not long ago – the purchase of striker Avoniyi cost 17.5 million pounds. And the unit price is not the biggest point. The key problem is that Nottingham has bought/loaned a large number of players this summer. When Gibbs White officially announces, the number of new players in their first team will reach 16, which almost covers the field. every location.

There are two goalkeepers, Dean Henderson, who is on loan from Manchester United, and Hennessey, a veteran who previously played for Burnley. There are defenders in the middle, Nico Williams from Liverpool and Biancone from Troyes on the right; Omar Richards from Bayern on the left and Tofolo from the British Championship; Central defender Niakat is from Mainz in the Bundesliga. In terms of midfield, the newly signed Swiss Floyler is the former Atlanta vice-captain, Aurel Mangala is the former Stuttgart main force, and the visa-free Kuyatai is also an old Premier League, only from Harbin. Lewis O'Brien and Costa Rican teenager Aguilera are less popular. Of course, we can't forget the high-paid visa-free Lingard and the upcoming Gibbs White, both of whom are attacking midfielders. As for the striker, Avoniyi, who came from the Liverpool youth academy, and Dennis, the former Watford striker, are among the most expensive. With so many new faces, is it a bit too fierce to change blood? In the 3412 formation that Coach Cooper often uses, it is like buying a whole new team. And even if there are no sky-high signings, the sum of these numbers is indispensable. In fact, if you include White's fee, Nottingham is the second-largest club in the Premier League, almost 140 million less than Chelsea. What is even more frightening is that the team has plans to continue to expand its army. The legendary rumored targets include Lyon midfielder Aval, Brighton striker Mope, Roma winger Kluivert and Real Madrid right back Odriozola, etc. . Some of these goals are said to have actually been abandoned by the Forest team, but there are rumors that there may be more action. Due to the too much movement, some fans also ridiculed that the newly-promoted Premier League team played the feeling of "pretending to be Paris Saint-Germain" in the transfer market. In terms of financial resources, Nottingham certainly can't compare to Paris, which is behind the Qatar royal family, but their boss Marinakis is not an ordinary person. The 55-year-old Greek businessman whose main business includes shipping and media is also the owner of Olympiacos. He has a passion for football, and after five years of helping Nottingham to the Super League, his current play has to be a little crazy. Transfer from Sports Network Original Author: Ray Hammer

