Crazy Chiesa, Juve are thinking about swapping in Serie A! Milan, Morata is approaching

Hot days for the transfer market of the big names in Serie A, with in particular the Juventus great protagonist, both for incoming and outgoing business. One of the objectives of the Juventus managers is to strengthen the side lanes, especially the left-handed one.

⚪⚫ Juventus, double offer for Parisi from Empoli

The singled player to strengthen the Juventus And Fabiano Parisi, left back born in 2000 of Empoli. Parisi is showing off at the Under 21 European Championship and Allegri he would have approved his purchase. The footballer himself feels ready for the leap to a big club in Serie A.

At this point the ball passes to the two companies, with Empoli asking at least 15 million for your lateral. So Juventus would have in mind to advance one double offer to the Tuscans: the first includes 7 million in cash plus the offensive winger’s card Mathias Soule; the second an economic basis from 10 million plus Filippo Ranocchia’s price tagmidfielder who returned after the experience at Monza. Empoli will evaluate the proposals and in the next few days will give their answer to the Juventus.

🔵 Church unhappy at Juventus, possible exchange with Zanoli del Napoli

As we said, however, not only purchases, at home Juventus it’s also time to think about giving up, even if it’s painful. Allegri would intend to continue with the 3-5-2 next season, a formation that would not allow Frederick Church to express themselves to the best of their potential, that’s why the winger and Juventus are thinking of saying goodbye. The footballer would like a more fitting project with his characteristics, the club would instead reinvest the proceeds from the sale.

There have already been initial contacts with the club Premier Leaguebut the real surprise is that there have been talks about Chiesa from a Serie A club: the Napoli. According to reports from Rai Sports, the Church agents have already met the Neapolitan leadership twice, having a few chats on the possible deal: from there the idea of ​​De Laurentiis. The patron would have promised to free the ds Cristiano Giuntoli in exchange for an opening to the sale of Church in Naples. And it didn’t end there.

The ds has always liked it Alexander Zanoli, right-back born in 2000, perfect for Allegri’s 3-5-2, as already demonstrated at Sampdoria in the last six months of his loan. The basis of a possible negotiation could therefore be the following: Giuntoli with Zanoli at Juventus, with Chiesa who would instead go to Naples. The Neapolitans, of course, should also pay a substantial economic compensationbut with the imminent sale of Kim to Bayern Munich, for over 60 millionDe Laurentiis would have the economic strength to support this operation.

🔴⚫ Milan, the deal in attack is Alvaro Morata

Milan unleashed in these hours. The Rossoneri have defined the purchase of Loftus-Cheek dal Chelseato which they will go 18.5 million euros. But now the priority is to fix the attack. Having now occupied a non-EU position, Milan will have to choose just a purchase among Kamada, Chukwueze e Arda Guler. The reflections are underway, but in the meantime, news regarding the center forward is emerging.

Milan would be increasingly convinced of betting on Alvaro Morata. Not only would the Spaniard go perfectly with Pioli’s game, but he could be bought on particularly advantageous terms. In fact, he has recently renewed his contract with theAtletico Madrid: lo salary current is slightly higher than 6 million eurosi.e. figures within the reach of Italian football, a release clause of only 10 million to free him. Figures that Milan, after the sale of Tone them al Newcastle per 80 millioncan largely afford.