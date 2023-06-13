Crazy City celebrations! Alcohol and players half way through the body. I probably haven’t slept in three days, says one of the showmen

After Saturday’s successful Champions League final against Inter Milan, Manchester City won three trophies in one season for the first time in their history and thus became one of the ten teams that completed the legendary “Treble”. too much for their hearts, and they started their celebratory pilgrimage a few hours later. They flew to Ibiza, Spain, where they rented an entire floor in an expensive hotel and then danced for hours at the Pacha club. And that was just the beginning of the event…

The following day, the player was waiting for a flight to Manchester, where a bus tour of the city center took place, which according to available information was watched by up to 200 thousand enthusiastic Citizens supporters on the planned route. They didn’t even mind the delay of the whole event due to heavy rain, the pure joy was simply stronger.

tl going crazy meanwhile City players are on their 4th party of the night including an overnight trip to Ibiza 😭 pic.twitter.com/s4N6n8K0Wg — ℴℴ📄 ❤︎︎ (@messihoori) June 12, 2023

Players and fans sang and danced, the blue team symbolizing the club color flowed around. Of course, there was also the lifting of three cups for the winners of the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, which was ensured by the trio of players Ilkay Gündogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker

In addition, it turned out that the recent “party” in Ibiza especially marked Jack Grealish, who turned into the role of one of the biggest showmen of the whole event. “I don’t think I slept at all. I had the best day and night in the last 24 hours,” he revealed at the microphone, a handy wingman who could barely speak after the wild parties. At the same time, he added that he had been without sleep for perhaps 72 hours since the club heroism in Istanbul. See also Abraham enters and deludes Roma, Pinamonti gives Sassuolo a draw

The Norwegian gem in the team was also Erling Haaland, who also went wild in front of the fans and celebrated unique moments several times with a bottle of alcohol in his hand. And the ones he wasn’t drinking, he successfully poured on his teammates. Coach Pep Guardiola, for a change, was seen with a cigar in his hand, successfully seconded by a well-deserved bottle of champagne for an exceptionally demanding season.

“The best parties are in this kind of rain, otherwise it wouldn’t be Manchester. We don’t want sunshine. It’s perfect like this because we’re used to the rain,” exulted the Spanish strategist, who already celebrated the treble in the 2008/09 season with Barcelona. He has now become the only coach who has achieved this goal twice in his career.