RIVANAZZANO

Three years after the last event, our drag racing enthusiasts return to savor the taste of the “shot” in full acceleration, to listen to the screeching of the tires on the asphalt, to smell the aroma of gasoline with a high number of octane. The curtain rises today on the 18th edition of the Hills Race, the late summer classic dedicated to fans of stars and stripes motorsport and, in particular, of the acceleration races disputed over the canonical distance of the quarter mile, corresponding, for those who did not know, a little over four hundred meters.

The venue of the event, as usual, is the Rivanazzano Airport, which for three days will pass under the control of the powerful four-wheeled vehicles that will have to travel the runway while remaining, in this case, well attached to the ground. Over 100 registered drivers, from all over Europe, will compete in acceleration races driving American cars and Volkswagen Beetles, with the public who will be able to follow the event safely in special areas along the straight that will host the duels. Among the various categories in the race, the most spectacular and interesting will certainly be the best performing ones, namely the Pro ET and Super Pro ET, with knockout challenges that will involve vehicles capable of covering the quarter mile in less than 7 seconds. .

Not to be underestimated, however, also the other classes, traditionally numerous and able to give a show precisely by virtue of the more or less equivalent potential of all competitors. In an area inside the airport there will be an exhibition dedicated to vehicles made in the USA and Volkswagen’s historic cars. Furthermore, those present will be able to carry out test rides on Harley-Davidson motorcycles thanks to the presence of the official Pavia dealer.

The races on the track will take place over three days: on Friday the qualifications from 2.30pm to 7.00pm, Saturday again from 9.00am to 7.30pm and on Sunday the grand finale, with the races from 9.00am to 6.00pm. admission, from which visitors up to 12 years are exempt, range from 15 euros for access on Friday to 20 euros for following the activities on Saturday or Sunday, with the possibility of a subscription for the three days at 30 euros. –

alberto antoniazzi