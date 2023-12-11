Home » CRAZY! PENALTY, VAR AND NAHUEL CUT OFF | Tigres 0-0 Pumas | Semis – AP2023 | TUDN – TUDN USA
CRAZY! PENALTY, VAR AND NAHUEL CUT OFF | Tigres 0-0 Pumas | Semis – AP2023

CRAZY! PENALTY, VAR AND NAHUEL CUT OFF | Tigres 0-0 Pumas | Semis – AP2023

In a thrilling match-up, Tigres and Pumas battled it out in the semi-final of the Apertura 2023, ending in a 0-0 draw. The game was not without its fair share of drama, with a controversial penalty and VAR decision leaving fans and players alike stunned.

The match saw intense competition between the two teams, with both sides vying for a spot in the final. However, it was Tigres who had the upper hand, with Nahuel cutting off Pumas’ chances with some spectacular saves.

Antonio Mohamed’s rivalry with Tigres has been a point of interest, with many wondering how the coach is faring against his former team. ESPN Deportes reported on the intense rivalry, while Sporting News provided live updates on the score and goals throughout the match.

Despite the high stakes, the game ended in a stalemate, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. With the second leg of the semi-final fast approaching, the question remains: will Mohamed achieve the comeback against Tigres to reach the final?

As the tension mounts, sports enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the next match to see how the rivalry between Mohamed and Tigres unfolds. With both teams giving it their all, the second leg of the semi-final promises to be an exciting and nail-biting affair.

