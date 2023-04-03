Three red flags, three races within the race. Absolutely chaos reigns in Melbourne, but in the end Red Bull’s triumphs Max Verstappen. The Dutchman takes his first career victory in Australia and extends to +15 on Sergio Pérez: 5th at the finish line after starting from the pit lane. The 2021 and 2022 world champion finishes ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard from Aston Martin spun in the last two laps due to contact with Carlos Sainz — at the restart of the race from the grid, due to the Safety Car following Kevin Magnussen’s retirement — but in the final he regains the podium. For the number 55 Ferrari driver, on the other hand, is an excellent race up to the last two laps, but the final five seconds of penalty propel him from 4th to 12th place. Another black day for Ferrari, despite having a car proved to be improved in race pace: Charles Leclerc in fact, he had touched Lance Stroll on the first lap and ended up on the gravel in turn 3 (second retirement after Sakhir). The top-10 closes: Stroll, Pérez, Norris, Hulkenberg, Piastri, Zhou and Tsunoda.

The classifies: Verstappen 69, Pérez 54, Alonso 45, Hamilton 38, Sainz-Stroll 20, Russell 18, Norris 8, Leclerc 6, Piastri-Bottas-Ocon-Gasly 4, Zhou 2, Magnussen-Albon-Tsunoda 1, De Vries -Sergeant 0.

The race report: immediately out Leclerc, what a departure for the Mercedes- It’s the best start for Mercedes, it’s the worst of all for Charles Leclerc. Russell and Hamilton pass Verstappen in the lead, Alonso (5th) almost succeeds with the Dutchman but in the meantime passed by Sainz (4th). The Monegasque Ferrari driver tightens too much in turn 3 and is thrown out by Lance Stroll. The race restarts after the first safety and the positions do not change, until the spin on lap 7 of the Williams of Alexander Albon, which bounces off the barriers and ends up dangerously on the road. Another Safety and they immediately go to the pit both Russell and Sainz, to put the whites (Pérez had done so after Leclerc’s exit), returning 7th and 11th. An unfortunately fatal choice, given that the red flag was waved shortly after: Hamilton-Verstappen e il duo Aston Martin so they are the new leading quartet. Everyone returns to the pits and can thus put on the hard tires (except De Vries and Sargeant), but many doubts remain due to the too hasty choice made by the FIA: there was only the need to clean the gravel on the track and remove the car.

Verstappen in the lead, Sainz chasing third place – The race restarts from the grid (standing start) and Hamilton defends the position on Verstappen, followed by Alonso. While Stroll (5th), is overtaken by both Gasly and Russell (5th) and Sainz passes Norris and Tsunoda placing 8th. On lap 12, Verstappen manages to pass Hamilton with the Drs just before the final chicane and immediately goes over two seconds ahead with a super high 1’21”. In the meantime, Sainz’s comeback continues and the Spaniard passes first Hulkenberg and then Stroll. Behind Pérez also begins to do so, 12th after overtaking Magnussen and Sargeant, while Alonso drops below second and gets closer to Hamilton. All before Russell’s withdrawal at the exit from the pits, with the engine on fire. This time a Virtual Safety Car arrives and the pit lane remains closed, at the restart Sainz gets close to Gasly for fourth position, Verstappen with a 1’21″8 arrives instead over 6″ ahead of Hamilton. The Spaniard manages to pass Gasly with a super pass at the beginning of lap 25, starting the hunt for Alonso who in the meantime manages the hard ones for the second part of the race.

Creepy Verstappen: long cornering. Front positions unchanged – In the following laps, the leading riders continued to manage the tires. In the meantime Sainz arrives within 1″ of Alonso and the Aston Martin driver near Hamilton, who commits a slight lockup in turn 2 and then responds with some great times. Alonso responds and extends from Sainz, while Gasly returns to the second and tries the attack on the Ferrari driver with Drs. The race continues like this until lap 47. So Verstappen is thrilling the next lap: ends up on the grass in the chicane before the straight, loses 3” and is really lucky, rejoining the track 7”5 behind Hamilton. “I was lucky,” the Dutchman told his track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase. On lap 55, therefore, the twist: Magnussen touches the wall with his right rear, breaks the rim and the tire flies off. The following round comes the red flag, all cars in the pits and final to be rewritten.

Final with a bang. Verstappen wins. Sainz penalty: he’s 12th! We restart over 10′ later for the last two laps, in standing start and without the use of the DRS: epilogue identical to that of Baku 2021. The epilogue is dramatic: Sainz touches at the start with Alonso spinning, Stroll ends long, Pierre Gasly who touches his teammate Esteban Ocon (both Alpine out), Pérez goes wide on the grass and is 10th, Sargeant collides with De Vries from behind. Another red flag and everyone in the pits: it is evaluated whether to start again for the final lap, with updated classification, or do it with that of the previous lap, as at the start of the last one GP at Silverstone. In the end it was decided to restart behind Safety, with frozen positions and in this order: Verstappen-Hamilton-Alonso-Sainz-Stroll-Pérez-Norris-Hulkenberg-Piastri-Zhou. They put us back like this the due Alpine, while the Aston Martins manage to keep their positions. And Sainz also pays the price, who gets five seconds for contact with Alonso and gets furious. Another rather dubious decision by the FIA, because with the narrow gaps the Spaniard finds himself projected from fourth to 12th position. For Ferrari another black day.