CRAZY SKYRUNNING ITALY CUP 2023

The 17th edition of the Dario and Willy Trophy will take place on Monday. To date there are already more than 300 registered for the race drawn on the paths that dominate Valmadrerae. Calendar in hand the next stages of the Italian Cup will be Villacidro Skyrace in Sardinia (May 7) and the Mammut SkyRace (May 28). In June it will be the turn of the International Carnia SkyRace, while July includes three appointments: Monte Rosa Walser Waeg, Skymarathon Sentiero 4 Luglio and the Tre Rifugi SkyRace. Only one race in September (the Frasassi Skyrace) and two in October, with the Tartufo Running and the Bellagio Skyrace closing the circuit.

A long and demanding season is therefore expected for FISky and its athletes, also in light of the international commitments: the Italian Championships which are divided into the disciplines SkyRace and SkyRace in Pairs, Vertical and Double Vertical, Skymarathon, Ultra Skymarathon and SkySpeed. Furthermore, from 14 to 16 July, some selected athletes will take part in the European Championships, while the Youth World Championships are scheduled for 4 and 6 August.

AT ANDREA ROTA’S HOUSE A FASHION IS EXPECTED:

Danilo Brambilla will have to deal with Andrea Rota, the favorite of the house who has made these paths his training ground, and with his teammates in the Falchi di Lecco Paolo Bonanomi and Luigi Pomoni. There will also be Pegarun Sergio Bonaldi, Moreno Sala (GSA Cometa), Mattia Bertoncini of Sport ProjectVCO and Fabio Ruga (La Recastello Radici Group). Last but not least the local Stefano Butti, protagonist on the stage of Italian skyrunning in the period between the first and second decade of 2000. Among the women, in addition to Germozzi, there are Martina Bilora (Gefo K Team), Elisa Pallini ( team Pegarun), Marta Binda (La Recastello Radici Group), Raffaella Rossi (ASD team Valtellina), Francesca Rusconi (Falchi Lecco) and Daniela Rota (Atl. Paratico).