The event, organized by Skyrunning Adventure ASD and Montecaio Srl in collaboration with Associazione Pro Schia – Monte Caio APS, was played over two distances: the one of 10.8 km and 800 meters D+, valid as the first stage of the Crazy Sky Snow Italy Cup national circuit 2023, won by Cristian Minoggio and Fabiola Conti respectively with times of 55:53 and 1:09:34; and that of 6.2 km, 390 meters D+, the only test that he crowned Robert Zamboni (43:47) e Isabella Morlini (36:18) as 2023 SkySnow Regional Champions.

The next appointment is set for Sunday 18 February in Valle d’Aosta with the Gressoney Weissrunner. An evocative race whose overall development will be 9.4 kilometers with a positive difference in height of 830 meters, in the setting of the spectacular illuminated “Leo David” track.

CLICK HERE for the rankings!