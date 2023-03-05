In an interview with the BBC, Arsenal football coach Mikel Arteta called Saturday’s match of the 26th round with Bournemouth crazy. His men conceded the second fastest goal in the history of the Premier League and were still losing 0-2 to a team fighting for salvation after more than an hour of play. Nevertheless, they turned the tide and won 3:2 with a goal in the seventh minute of regulation. The Gunners thus maintained a five-point gap at the top of the table from defending champion Manchester City. Arteta was thrilled by the performance of his players and will not easily forget the match.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

