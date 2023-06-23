Crazy’s Jkt Fly is the emergency jacket you’ll want to have this year, at least due to the fact that it just won the Outside Editor’s Choice from American outdoor bible magazine. On newsstands since 1977, Outside continues to be a journalistic reference point for the outdoor community in North America.

On the occasion of the publication of its annual guide, Outside has awarded the coveted “Editor’s Choice” award of the backpacker section to Crazy’s Jkt Fly.

Crazy’s Jkt Fly is the emergency jacket you’ll want to have this year

The Jkt Fly, Crazy’s emergency jacket which with its lightness has revolutionized the very concept of the last layer, has defined a new standard in the outdoor segment.

More comfortable, light and breathable than any other jacket tested

The technical editorial staff of Outside indicated the Jkt Fly as the optimal choice “because it is more comfortable, light and breathable than any other jacket tested. A garment that you don’t realize you’re wearing until you take it off, thanks to its small size and weight less than that of two ballpoint pens”.

The Airtastic fabric, developed by Toray in collaboration with Crazy, is incredibly soft and stretchy. The inside of Crazy’s Jkt Fly has an acrylic resin non-stick coating that helps prevent moisture.

«We constantly renew the collection with innovative products, using the best textile materials available to guarantee our enthusiasts ideal garments for their outdoor activities – commented Valeria Colturi, Stylist and Founder of Crazy – and the technologies of the fabrics used combine choices of colors and prints that have made Crazy easily recognizable all over the world».

Uncompromising elasticity and lightness in extreme conditions

The extreme elasticity and lightness do not compromise with the effectiveness of the Jkt Fly against the wind: even in extreme conditions, it keeps the torso warm and protected. Weighing only 49 grams (in men’s size M), it is the garment to always have in your backpack.

In addition to the fabrics, the cut is also extremely innovative: the hood of the jacket is used as a micro bag to fold it and making it as small as half an apple. The Outside testers are of the same opinion, who will never do without this product developed by Crazy, the Valtellina brand in the world of mountain clothing, which has conquered the outdoor world overseas.

READ ALSO: 10 tips for taking beautiful walks in the summer

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

