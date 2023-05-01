Create a metaverse ecological model city Xiamen Digital Road Cycling Race to light up the “Twin Towers”_Sports_Sports

Original Title: Building a Metaverse Ecological Model City Xiamen Digital Road Cycling Race Lights up the “Twin Towers”

People’s Daily Online, Xiamen, April 30th (Zhang Meng) On April 29th, the first day of the “May 1st” holiday, the viewing platform of the Yanwu Bridge in Siming District, Xiamen City was very lively. The metaverse cycling event was staged with passion. 80 elite riders, many tourists and citizens, together with Olympic champion Ji Xinpeng, participated in and witnessed the lighting ceremony of the “Twin Towers” and opened the Xiamen Sports Metaverse.

It is understood that the Xiamen Sports Metaverse Digital Road Cycling Race is a brand new digital sports event created by the “2023 Siming Sports Fashion Season”. The competition started on the morning of the same day. In addition to the viewing platform of Yanwu Bridge, the main venue, the preliminaries also set up multiple sub-venues in places such as Zhongshan Road Pedestrian Street China City Shopping Center and Xiamen Haiwan Park. The same competition not only provides a lot of convenience for players to participate in the competition, but also reflects the development trend of “digital + sports“.

As night fell, the finals officially began. Ji Xinpeng, China‘s first badminton men’s singles Olympic champion, came to the final scene to cheer for the players and experience the integration of “Metaverse + Sports“. Together with the contestants, he lit up Xiamen’s iconic cityscape, the Twin Towers, by riding Yuansu smart bicycles, and jointly opened the prelude to the finals. Subsequently, the elite riders who stood out from the preliminaries entered the virtual arena full of technology through the Chinese system Meta Sports “sports yuan universe” event system and Yuansu smart bicycles. With the countdown numbers on the screen jumping again and again, the intense competition is about to start. The contestants were fully fired, galloping on the 10-kilometer digital twin track, and experienced an immersive riding duel combining virtual reality.

event site.Photo courtesy of Siming District Financial Media Center

In the end, the Star Alliance team and the Qiyuan Cycling Team won the men’s and women’s team championships respectively, Huang Liyan won the men’s individual championship, and just won the women’s championship in the “2023 Siming Sports Fashion Season” AMOY50 Xiamen (Siming) Urban Cross-Country Race. Zhong Ping, who placed second, staged a jedi counterattack in the final sprint stage and won the women’s individual championship.

It is worth noting that on September 8, 2022, the Chinese system participated in the fashion sports exhibition held during the “9.8” CIFIT and signed a cooperation agreement of intent with the Siming District Government. On November 10 of the same year, during the China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, China System signed a cooperation agreement on the “Sports Universe” project with Xiamen Sports Bureau, Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, and Siming District Government. As the operator, the Chinese system Meta Sports has opened up a new path of deep integration of sports + cultural tourism, sports + consumption for the city through the “Sports Metaverse” platform, and has also taken a solid step for Xiamen to build a Metaverse ecological model city . In the future, the two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation with relevant departments and institutions in Xiamen in terms of the implementation of national-level sports metaverse events, the construction and operation of community and enterprise vitality spaces, and the aggregation of digital sports industry, so as to empower the innovative development of Xiamen’s sports industry and help Xiamen City Create a “metaverse ecological model city”.

The event is sponsored by the People's Government of Siming District, Xiamen City, Xiamen Sports Bureau, and Municipal Garden Bureau. The relevant person in charge of the organizer said that the successful holding of this event not only made Xiamen citizens and tourists feel the unique charm of sports metaverse events, but also injected new vitality into the brand building of "2023 Siming Sports Fashion Season". The innovative development of Xiamen's sports industry provides new ideas.

