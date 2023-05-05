Create a new record in team history in the CBA Finals, Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team came to the youth storm and blew more violently-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Create a new record in team history CBA Finals, Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team came to the youth storm and blew more violently

Chouzhou men’s basketball players hugged and celebrated after the game Photo by reporter Xia Yang

Last night, the gymnasium of China Textile City Sports Center was filled with white T-shirts and red cheering sticks! The audience of 5,000+ spectators shouted in unison, creating a shocking wave of people, cheering for the home team Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team. In the fifth match of the semi-finals, the Chouzhou men’s basketball team beat Shenzhen 91:90 and won the series with a total score of 3:2. The team entered the CBA finals for the first time in history.

“Youth storm”, this term has been used to describe Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu for many years, until today, the team is still the youngest in the CBA average age. Obviously, the team has blown the storm even harder this season. Lu Wenbo, Cheng Shuipeng, Wang Yibo, Wang Zailu, Lin Xiaotian, under the leadership of Wu Qian, these young players in 1998 and 1999 have grown and improved every year, and Yu Jiahao, a young player born in 2003, has already Become the “mainstay” in the team lineup. In the regular season, this group of players performed well in turn.

Lianke Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chouzhou’s first two rounds of playoffs did not go as smoothly as expected. Especially against Shenzhen, the team trailed 1:2 in the first three games. In the last 1.9 seconds of the fourth game, the team was still 2 points behind the Shenzhen team. The state team will unfortunately stop in the semifinals. The fifth life-and-death game returned to the home court, and the entire Chouzhou team worked hard. At the beginning, the outside line was full of vitality and the inside defense was strong. But the game was still very stalemate, and it was not until the last moment that the winner was decided by 1 point. After reaching the finals for the first time in team history, this young team has more possibilities.

Chouzhou team’s opponent in the finals will be decided between Zhejiang East Sunshine and Liaoning team. Previously, East Sunshine suddenly lost power in the third quarter of Huanglong’s home court, and was reversed by the Liaoning team. The big score was tied at 2:2. Can you seize the last chance and fight here? Is the finals Zhejiang Derby or Liaoning? We will wait and see.

Earlier, well-informed fans revealed that the Chouzhou Men’s Basketball Finals venue will return to Hangzhou and is expected to be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium. If it does happen, it will not only be the highest-level event hosted by this venue before the Hangzhou Asian Games, but also a new height in the history of Zhejiang basketball. The first game of the finals will start at 19:35 on May 8, and Chouzhou has the home court advantage.

Chouzhou Golden Rental men’s basketball team’s promotion road

Regular season: 35 wins and 7 losses Regular season champion

First round of playoffs: Bye

The second round of the playoffs: Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent 2:0 Guangzhou

Semi-final: Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent 3:2 Shenzhen