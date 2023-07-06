Creating Colors: A Comprehensive Study of Chinese Traditional Color Culture by Zeng Qixiong

Title: Taiwanese Scholar Zeng Qixiong Publishes New Book “Creating Colors” to Promote Traditional Chinese Color Culture

Date: [insert date]

Author: Cui Wei

Taiwanese scholar Zeng Qixiong, a renowned expert in the study of traditional colors, has recently published his latest work titled “Creating Colors.” With over 30 years of research in traditional color culture, Zeng presents his readers with a comprehensive exploration of the exquisite skills, aesthetic characteristics, and national spirit of Chinese colors in this new book.

Zeng Qixiong is widely recognized as a true lover, defender, and continuator of Chinese traditional culture. His previous works, including “The Lost Chinese Color” and “Beautiful Color,” have had a significant impact on the understanding and preservation of traditional colors. Moreover, Zeng actively promotes traditional color culture, skills, and achievements by participating in forums and holding lecture tours on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, solidifying his reputation as a prestigious color studies scholar.

The new book, “Creating Colors,” stands out due to its three remarkable features. Firstly, Zeng meticulously sorts out ancient color-related literature, classifies and revises them, and uses numbers to discuss colors. By doing so, he not only provides readers with a comprehensive collection of color records from past dynasties but also completes a scientific classification system. For instance, Zeng categorizes 161 different red colors, including “big red” and “peach red,” allowing readers to grasp the special emotional significance of the color red in Chinese culture. Furthermore, Zeng achieves a breakthrough by classifying 35 characters in the “Huang” radicals, creating categories such as “red yellow,” “white yellow,” and “black yellow” for the first time, enhancing readers’ understanding of the ancient color system.

Secondly, Zeng Qixiong relies on empirical evidence to substantiate his research. He conducts extensive investigations of traditional color raw materials, ancient dyeing techniques, and visits to museums and folk artisans. Zeng’s dedication to experimental research helps him confirm the credibility of historical documents and supplement missing information. For example, he successfully replicates the traditional dyeing methods of yellow Sophora japonica as recorded in ancient texts. Additionally, Zeng fills in gaps in ancient literature by conducting repeated dyeing experiments, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of traditional dyeing processes, and ensuring the continuity of this ancient knowledge.

Lastly, “Creating Colors” emphasizes the importance of respecting tradition and highlights the connection between mainland China and Taiwan. Zeng Qixiong emphasizes that many of Taiwan’s dyeing materials and color customs originated from the mainland, reinforcing the idea that traditional colors serve as a link between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. The book also acknowledges China‘s profound influence on neighboring countries’ color evolution, such as Japan’s system and admiration for purple and sumac dyeing.

“Making Color” not only contributes to readers’ understanding and appreciation of traditional Chinese colors but also aims to reshape China‘s excellent traditional color culture in the new era and strengthen cultural self-confidence. The book’s systematic explanations, detailed historical materials, scientific methods, and clear conclusions establish it as an essential treatise in the field of traditional color research.

As an esteemed professor at the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and the executive director of the China Fashion Color Association, the author highlights the significance of Zeng Qixiong’s research in promoting and preserving traditional Chinese color culture.

[Responsibility Editor: Liu Bingya]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

