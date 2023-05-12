Creating sports brands with storytelling: the Ted Lasso case

In recent years, the sports world has seen an explosion of television series that have highlighted the more exciting and competitive side of sporting disciplines

Few series have managed to do what “Ted Lasso” has done for football and for the very concept of a sports brand. This series has brought about a revolution in the way sports teams and brands approach their audience

In the business world, Effective branding is critical to establishing a strong presence with consumers. In recent times it has become necessary, even in sport, to move from simple clubs – whose fans are linked for territorial or emotional reasons – to reali sport brandto which fans are attached for reasons of values.

Ted Lasso: A Successful TV Series

“Ted Lasso” is a television series broadcast on Apple TV that tells the story of an American football manager who moves to England to lead a Premier League football team.

The series has received enormous popularity, also recognized with numerous awards, thanks to its humour, the presence of positive and charismatic characters and themes of leadership and resilience, addressed especially through the protagonist, whose philosophy of life emphasizes the people even before the results.

Sport Imaginary branding with tangible results

Sports branding is all about creating an emotional connection between sports brands and fans. “Ted Lasso” has succeeded in this intent while telling the story of a team fruit of the imagination of its authors: the Richmond AFC.

The deep attention in the search for details to create a real sports brand has led Richmond to reserve a place in the imagination of its spectators such as to create a real community of supporters and real fans of a fantasy club.

The logo, the colours, the mascot, the stadium, the official uniforms and the meticulousness with which the team’s players and staff were selected and described are all elements built to convey the positive values ​​of which the club has been coached by Ted Lasso becomes ambassador.

The opportunity to offer sponsorships and give visibility to brands

Sport branding is the activity of transforming a sports club into a brand, which becomes the bearer of values ​​that other brands can associate with.

Just like a real sports club, the “Ted Lasso” team has attracted the attention of numerous brands who have seen in this series an extraordinary opportunity for visibility through which to reach new target segments.

In fact, the sports enthusiasts who follow the series are joined by all those types of spectators who do not feel interested in the sport played, but appreciate the story and the story of a product that clearly uses the world of football only as a context to give life to a more deep.

This leads brands to join the series to take advantage of new opportunities to:

product placement;

Fan Engagement;

brand activation;

co-marketing.

Fan engagement to involve and retain

A strong sports brand is able to attract fans and enthusiasts towards which to direct marketing activities and activate new revenue streams.

“Ted Lasso” has inspired several fan engagement campaigns, including social media contests, interactive events, initiatives in collaboration with companies from other industries and the marketing of products of merchandising official.

All these initiatives have extended the commercial value of the television product, leading it to become an already cult series for reasons that go beyond its narrative quality.

Among the most striking examples of companies that have linked their brand to the Ted Lasso series and its protagonists, there are:

EA Sports with the inclusion of AFC Richmond on FIFA23 it allowed fans to play their favorite fictional team in multiple game modes, including career mode, kick-off, online friendlies, and online seasons. A variety of AFC Richmond items, including kits, cheer items, manager items and other content, are also available to unlock in popular modes of the game such as FIFA Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs, effectively transporting a fantasy club in the game that par excellence represents the simulation of real football.

it allowed fans to play their favorite fictional team in multiple game modes, including career mode, kick-off, online friendlies, and online seasons. A variety of AFC Richmond items, including kits, cheer items, manager items and other content, are also available to unlock in popular modes of the game such as FIFA Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs, effectively transporting a fantasy club in the game that par excellence represents the simulation of real football. Nike he embraced the Richmond project by sponsoring the club from the start of the third season, just as he does with real-world teams. In this way, Nike has linked its brand not to a team as such, but to a community of people who share a series of values ​​that go beyond football as a sport. Nike also created the official merchandising that made the fantasy product even more “real” and offered fans another way to show their passion, successfully capitalizing on the attraction exercised by the sports brand.

he embraced the Richmond project by sponsoring the club from the start of the third season, just as he does with real-world teams. In this way, Nike has linked its brand not to a team as such, but to a community of people who share a series of values ​​that go beyond football as a sport. Nike also created the official merchandising that made the fantasy product even more “real” and offered fans another way to show their passion, successfully capitalizing on the attraction exercised by the sports brand. The case of bantr, the dating app which in the series is the official sponsor of the club and in reality did not exist, after the success of Ted Lasso it was actually created. The core business of the real Bantr app is to create communities around TV shows, also showing itself as a functional tool for the series.

the dating app which in the series is the official sponsor of the club and in reality did not exist, after the success of Ted Lasso it was actually created. The core business of the real Bantr app is to create communities around TV shows, also showing itself as a functional tool for the series. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in addition to inserting his own product placement within the series, he created the taste “Biscuits with the Boss”, a combination of shortcrust pastry biscuits crumbled in sweet cream and butter, to recall the famous daily moment of Ted and the president of the club Rebecca.

in addition to inserting his own product placement within the series, he created the taste a combination of shortcrust pastry biscuits crumbled in sweet cream and butter, to recall the famous daily moment of Ted and the president of the club Rebecca. Airbnb offers fans the chance to stay at The Crown & Anchor, the home pub of Richmond fans and staff where much of the series is set, immersing yourself in the atmosphere of the place by wearing the Richmond shirt and carrying out the activities that are shown during the episodes of the series.

These initiatives have strengthened the community of loyal and passionate fans, making the Richmond and Ted Lasso brand a recognizable brand beyond the confines of pure entertainment, TV series and sports.

The success of this series also contributed to the decision to Apple Tv to invest in the acquisition of the television rights of MLSthe US soccer league.

“Ted Lasso” offers important lessons for companies that want to leverage sports branding to enhance their brand.

Association with sporting events, teams or athletes may offer an opportunity for visibility and fan engagement, but it is the consistency between brand values ​​and branding strategy that determines the success of the campaign and builds trust and loyalty among fans. consumers.

The television series “Ted Lasso” is a successful example in this field, demonstrating how emotional connection, sponsorship, fan engagement and brand values ​​can be effectively used to create a value package to be associated with the sports brand.

Creating an activity and content strategy capable of going beyond the concept of sport played allows companies to make their brand attractive even outside the sport industry, bringing advantages in terms of internationalization of the fanbase, strengthening of the community and creation of new opportunities to generate value.

Analyzing growth opportunities for an imaginary club draws attention to the infinite possibilities that could equally be undertaken by a real club.

In fact, if an imaginary club remains such and concludes its “life” within a television series that will end sooner or later, a royal sports club has multiple capabilities to expand, diversify and innovate to reach new levels of success.

For a club, becoming a sports brand means expanding its fan base, developing new sources of revenue and creating engaging experiences for members.

With a proactive vision and a strategic approachthe club can capitalize on market trends, exploit synergies with potential partners and experiment with new business models, thus allowing it to reach an increasingly large and globalized audience.



Everything starts from the correct storytelling strategy and subsequent capitalization of the involvement generated.

