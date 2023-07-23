Creepy market, Inter and Milan threaten Napoli – Calcio

The heat of July is asphyxiating but the market is capable of giving you the creeps. Serie A slogs preparing for the season, friendlies provide fragmentary indications, but it is the traders who navigate between reduced budgets, the pressure of the technicians and the dreams of the fans. Inter started strong in the transfer market Giro d’Italia, but now they’ve been matched by Milan. The ‘pink shirt’ of Napoli risks a lot. The other big names are delayed for now, but the surprise is around the corner given that negotiations will close in over a month.

– MILAN: the painful but profitable sale of TONALI brought in 75 million which was well invested (107 million was spent). The Dutch all-rounder REIJNDERS and the structured LOFTUS-CHEEKS have been inserted in midfield. The expert PULISIC also arrived from Chelsea, as deputy Giroud the choice fell on the Swiss OKOFOR. The purchase of the Nigerian CHUKWUEZE, from Salzburg, taken as a counterpart on the right of Leao, is also being defined, due to technical quality he should replace Brahim Diaz. An intelligent revolution that will put an excellent team at Pioli’s disposal.

– INTER: LUKAKU’s narrow-minded turnaround has stiffened the management who no longer want to hear about the Belgian, but the market is well advanced having already included two weight holders such as FRATTESI and THURAM, as well as defender BISSECK and a valuable joker such as CUADRADO. The departures of BROZOVIC, SKRINIAR, DZEKO and HANDANOVIC were joined by that of ONANA which yielded 55 million. Now the expert SOMMER, the Ukrainian TRUBIN and the defender TOLOI should arrive. The leaders of the team are now Barella and Lautaro, who rejected an ill-advised Arab offer of 240 million for 4 years. Without Lukaku MORATA doesn’t fully convince, the alternative is BALOGUN. – NAPLES: Rudi Garcia works quietly and De Laurentiis is in no hurry to move. He is thinking about the renewals of Osimhen and the complicated ones of Zielinski and Lozano. The priority is to replace KIM, who moved to Bayern for 57 million with a maxi capital gain and the candidates are SCALVINI and KILMAN. KOOPMEINERS and MAXIME LOPEZ are followed in midfield, LO CELSO likes forward, but the sector is also well covered by the redemptions of Raspadori and Simeone.

– LAZIO: MILINKOVIC-SAVIC yielded 40 million, the situation of IMMOBILE remains uncertain, attracted by Arab sirens. Sarri is pawing, Lotito doesn’t want to get caught by the neck from Napoli who want 30 million for Zielinski (he offered 20). The other targets are PELLEGRINI, TORREIRA or Maxime Lopez. It seems very complicated to get to BERARDI, the coach’s first choice, also annoyed by the words of Lotito. The negotiations with Chelsea for HUDSON-ODOI are in an advanced stage. Arab and Champions money allow for calibrated investments, but replacing Immobile (who has found his deputy in CASTELLANOS) would not be easy.

– ROME: Mourinho continues the pressure to have Morata, a maxi investment for a 31 / year old. The alternative remains SCAMACCA which the company would prefer. The striker to make up for Abraham’s absence is problem n.1, then a midfielder is needed (SABITZER difficult, RENATO SANCHES not very convincing), for the rest there are redundancies to be placed. Considering the excellent graft of NDICKA, AOUAR and KRISTENSEN the team so far has moderately strengthened making ends meet.

– JUVENTUS: the great unknown factor of the tournament, with the market in Giuntoli’s hands who, with Allegri’s endorsement, dismissed BONUCCI, confirmed RABIOT and MILIK and took on WEAH. The biggest job will be to sell the expensive redundancies (after the departure of the various DI MARIA, CUADRADO, PAREDES), then start the assault on KESSIE and Lukaku, selling VLAHOVIC at a high price. The fate of CHIESA is uncertain which, in case of departure, could leave room for Berardi or ZANIOLO. -ATALANTA: a lot depends on the sale of HOJLUND, in the sights of Man United and Psg, with a request for 80 million that would allow the club to resist flattery for Scalvini and Koopmeiners. Gasperini put in goal the emerging CARNESECCHI, strengthening the right flank with BAKKER and KOLASINAC. But everything is still possible with questions about the future of DEMIRAL, PALOMINO, ZAPATA and MURIEL.

The imprint of the technician will certainly be felt.

– FIORENTINA: AMRABAT was supposed to leave, instead IGOR and TERZIC left, but the Moroccan still wants to monetize the world championship. Italian was somewhat satisfied in all sectors. PARISI has arrived on the outside, in attack (after the loan to Sampdoria) good things are expected from SABIRI, but the flagship is in midfield: ARTHUR has arrived from Juve who, after a few years on the sly, has the opportunity to redeem himself. Some other adjustments are needed but the way is traced. The other teams are also transforming themselves. TURIN has included BELLANOVA and TAMEZE, Juric’s pupil. SASSUOLO continues its youth policy with VITI, MISSORI, VOLPATO and BOLOCA, and follows Doig. GAGLIARDINI has arrived in MONZA, defender BEUKEMA in BOLOGNA and BERNARDESCHI could arrive. EMPOLI has monetized the exits of VICARIO and PARISI by inserting RANOCCHIA, GYASI and MALDINI, LECCE has replaced BARONI with D’AVERSA, aims for the goalkeeper FALCONE and wants to get the most out of the requested H JULMAND who could be exchanged with JOAO PEDRO of Fenerbahce.

Salernitana has confirmed PAULO SOUSA and, for now, DIA.

UDINESE has sold BECAO, for now they keep BETO and SAMARDZIC. VERONA has sold Tameze, FARONI is held, SAPONARA has been inserted and tries to take BONAZZOLI. Finally the three newly promoted: Ranieri’s CAGLIARI took JANKTO, SCUFFET, AUGELLO, SULEMARA and is about to close for SHOMURODOV. After MARTIN, Gilardino’s GENOA chases MEITE’ and is about to place the RETEGUI coup for 17 million. Di Francesco’s FROSINONE included MARCHIZZA, HARROUI, BRESCIANINI and CUNI. (HANDLE)

