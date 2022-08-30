The coach spoke at a press conference before the match with Inter

Cremonese pays a visit to Simone Inzaghi’s Inter tomorrow at 8.45pm, who has just returned from the knockout at Lazio. After Saturday’s defeat against Torino, coach Massimiliano Alvini presented the match in this way at the press conference: “Inter battleship? We knew since the calendar came out that it would be like this, tomorrow the game is good to play. pleasure to play certain races and not a worry. Let’s see what Lochoshvili’s conditions are, we will do everything to recover him and hopefully, see tomorrow morning. If Chiriches’ back problem does not improve it will be difficult to see him tomorrow. Turnover? I don’t do it often, I make choices. Against Torino they have been forced, I think I can field the best team to do my best. “

"We have respect for Inter – continues the grigiorosso – and we want to see if working with a lower block can lift some trajectory up front. In principle, we want to play at San Siro with our characteristics and our ideas. Cremonese has its own identity and has played good games, collecting less than it deserved. On Saturday we played with a team that has an idea of ​​football that I respect enormously and that have been working together for a year and know each other in their games. In my opinion in the first half Cremonese was not inferior, she only conceded in physicality. We were there too against a squad that is further ahead and badly exploited the opportunities we had, like the one with Dessers first and Okereke then. We are not talking about one or two points, but about identity and an idea to be pursued. We want to carry on this and depending on the matches attitudes will change such as high or low blood pressure or taking out a midfielder or not. These are all situations that we will study based on the races. Up to now, I'm not unhappy, I just need time to build a new team. "

“What went wrong with Torino? We lost some duels on the outside – explains Alvini -, because there are players in good shape over there. We also conceded something behind for some knowledge we don’t yet have and I didn’t like the idea of ​​the first ones. twenty minutes of the second half. In that case we weren’t beautiful, the biggest flaw of these first three days I find it in the first twenty of the second half. There we deserved to lose the game. We will certainly work to improve. preparation and in some things we could have equalized it, after the goal we had the opportunity on a free kick, the opportunity with Dessers and not only. We could also take it home, perhaps undeservedly but not stealing. Let’s see things and we know that in the last something has improved on the part, whether it was due to the inertia of the match or to Torino which dropped “.

"Can anything change on the trocar? We are evaluating it to improve – he continues -. You can play with a high top in midfield or with a lower one like in Florence in the second half with Ascacibar, it is an adaptability that we want to have. It is up to the team. knowing how to read it and to pass it on to me, surely you can do both. Market and Felix? He is a young man who makes himself available and needs a path of maturation, these are the expectations. We will grow him and help him improve, he is certainly a welcome player and we hope he will become the company's heritage. I hear everyone on the market say that being open complicates management, but at the moment it is so so I only think about working in the field ".

“Cremonese is there, they have a great club and a precise path. The directors are experts and know about football, the championship ends in June and we have a completely new team to build. At the end of the transfer market, no one will have done what they did. Cremonese thanks to the work of the directors and the club. We are building something that has a precise idea, it also takes time for the classification. Right now I don’t care where we are, the championship is long and we will play it. The atmosphere on Saturday “Very beautiful, the Curva has always sung. The disappointment was also not being able to give points to those who worked continuously and to those who were at the stadium. But here we are and our time will come too.” Tomorrow there are more than 2000 fans at the San Siro and we just have to thank them. We will give everything “.

"Who has lost the first three of Serie A as a newly promoted player has never been relegated? We will see in the end if it is really like that – he concludes -, tomorrow a tremendously difficult game awaits us. Dessers-Okereke badly in the first half with Toro? they like it and we built it, they didn't score but they had several chances also with Torino. Surely you need knowledge, work. Dessers arrived 15 days ago and Okereke has been with us for some time but he had a little problem so you have to know each other and speak the same language on the pitch. With this couple and the players I have at my disposal, I trust blindly. "

