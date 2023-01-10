The news had been in the air since the early hours of the morning. The Cremonese was about to sack the coach Massimiliano Alvini after the defeat remedied in the clash of salvation in Verona.

The owner Giovanni Arvedi, who yesterday was present at the Mass in memory of Gianluca Vialli in the church of Cristo Re at the very moment in which the team was under pressure in Veneto, but then it seems he decided to confirm Fucecchio’s coach on the grey-red bench. Cremonese are now bottom in the standings, with 7 points in 17 games, the only team to have never experienced the satisfaction of a victory. The championship seems compromised but the grey-red club still has faith in a coach who, in his first year in Serie A, has not been able to compete for salvation at the moment.