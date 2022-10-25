At Zini decides a goal from Omar Colley. The grigiorossi, who waste a penalty in the seventh minute with Dessers, are now bottom of the standings

Cremonese’s seventh league defeat comes in the match against Sampdoria that overtakes the Lombards in the standings.

Coach Massimiliano Alvini commented on the match on Dazn’s microphones: “Today we had the most important chances, we had an extraordinary match, the best in my opinion. The goal was missed and in the end we lost it, an absurd joke. . Inside there is anger, but not for me: for the players, the management and the public who supported us. It took us a long time, it is too heavy a punishment for the way we played it. I have very little to blame the team, maybe a couple of details. Today we lost, we are last and I don’t run away from reality “.

“The team on the pitch gives answers, – continues the grigiorosso coach – even today we have shown it. Honor to Sampdoria, but football is like this. I never believed in luck, but a little something in these eleven days we left. Cremonese is tough, if he plays it, he has an idea, this makes even more anger. The public always supports us, but we must also give them satisfaction, I understand them if they boo and are disappointed. Sorry, but it must be accepted. The fan I respect him, that’s right who shows his emotions, no problem for the whistles “.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

