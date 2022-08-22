At the Olimpico he decides a header from Smalling. At the beginning of the second half the cross was hit by Demmers and El Shaarawy. In the final pole chipped by Pickel.

Cremonese’s second league defeat arrives at Roma’s home. Coach Massimiliano Alvini commented on the match on Dazn’s microphones: “Two games thus collecting zero leave a bit of anger, not for me but for the efforts of my players and fans to come here. We have collected less than what we have. product, I’m sorry for what drives us. We had different situations, we had prepared it like this by dribbling from the bottom. We didn’t manage it well but it takes time because we are a new team, over time we will improve this aspect as well. playing it in a fantastic context, we deserved a prize “.

“When the match is over I have to be proud of my players for what they have given – explains the grigiorosso coach -. To reach the goal of salvation we need time for everyone’s knowledge and adaptation. It was a pleasure to play in this stadium against a coach like José. In the end they won, nothing to say. I’m sorry for Zaniolo’s injury and for the one suffered yesterday by Wijnaldum. The press release from our club makes you understand what Cremonese is “.

In the next round, Cremonese will receive Ivan Juric’s Torino at Zini on Saturday 27 August at 18.30.

August 22, 2022 (change August 22, 2022 | 22:26)

