Obligatory choices in attack for Ballardini who lines up Tsadjout and Dessers. Still out Chiriches. Gasperini could opt for the all-Colombian solution in attack even if the presence of Hojlund next to Zapata seems more probable. Live on the DAZN app and ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control, at 3pm

Last, residual, chance of salvation for the Cremona who absolutely must win to try to abandon the last place in the standings. Ballardini’s formation must, however, deal with a tough and healthy opponent like Atalanta. Almost obligatory choices in attack for the gray-reds they field Tsadjout e Dessers. Still out Chiriches. Gasperini’s team still aspires to a place in the Champions League: the fourth position currently occupied by Milan is only three lengths away. The Dea coach has many choices in attack: the all-Colombian duo made up of Muriel e Zapata although the most probable solution appears to be the one with Hojlund next to Duvan. He plays Pasalic as an attacking midfielder and Ederson in midfield. Live on the DAZN app and ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control, at 3pm.

Cremonese, Tsadjout-Dessers attack tandem Continue period no for Chiriches who only played 20 minutes in the friendly match against Spal. Another lap and another muscle problem for the Greek defender. Tsadjout e Dessers I'm on pole for an attacking shirt. In the median instead Benassi fights with Galdames with the second who remains in slight advantage. CREMONESE (3-5-2), the probable formation: Carnesecchi; Ferrari, Bianchetti, Vasquez; Sernicola, Pickel, Galdames, Benassi, Valeri; Tsadjout, Dessers. All. Ballardini.

Atalanta, play Hojlund with Zapata In Zingonia attention focused on Buyers: the midfielder had resumed working with the group but was not called up due to a possible relapse. While waiting for the exams, his recovery times lengthen. Forward many possible choices of Gasperini. One of the ideas is to revise Zapata e Muriel from the first minute. Lookman e Hojlund they are and remain on the ballot but there are many possible combinations. Behind the line with Toloi, Scalvini and Palomino with the intention, however, of recovering Djimsiti as well. On the trocar always favorite Pasalic short of a game system change. ATALANTA (3-4-1-2), the probable formation: Musso; Toloi, Palomino Scalvini; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Mahele; Pasalic; Højlund, Shoes. All. Gasperini