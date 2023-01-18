Home Sports Cremonese, Ballardini: “A good starting point, but from now on we will have to do something else”
Cremonese, Ballardini: “A good starting point, but from now on we will have to do something else”

Pickel, Juan Jesus, Giovanni Simeone and Afena-Gyan score at Maradona. During extra time Sernicola was sent off, but in the penalty shootout the Grigiorossi prevailed. Lobotka’s mistake was decisive.

Cremonese beat Napoli on penalties and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup. Next opponent is Mourinho’s Roma. Coach Davide Ballardini commented on the match to the microphones of Mediaset: “The victory is worth it because we put in the performance and we’ve always been a team, it’s a good starting point but from now on we’ll have to do something else. Am I an expert in safety? I’m not an expert in anything, we know how to do our job We have had extraordinary seasons up to now because we know how to do our job, the situation is difficult but as a team we try to do our best”.

“I worked on the general principles – continues the gray and red coach -, on the defensive phase, the ball, the space to occupy, the pressure to be applied… We tried to do something about this but we arrived on Sunday, we had three training sessions and therefore we worked much about defensive and offensive principles.”

Marco Carnesecchi, the goalkeeper of the Lombards, also spoke at the end of the match: “It’s a really big satisfaction, we needed a spark to start again and this victory will give it to us. Congratulations to the boys who ran a lot, despite the numerical inferiority. Not I remember many shots on goal from Napoli, so congratulations especially to the defense. Alvini-Ballardini change? The sacking is a bad part of the season, important bonds are created. When you have a good relationship with a person it’s never easy. My compliments to Alvini: he has always brought his idea, he has always trusted me and I thank him forever. Ballardini has been here for two days but he has given us extra serenity, he will give us more and help us with his experience”.

