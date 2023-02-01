Home Sports Cremonese, Ballardini: “I didn’t imagine such a performance from the team”
Cremonese, Ballardini: “I didn’t imagine such a performance from the team”

Cremonese, Ballardini: “I didn’t imagine such a performance from the team”

At the Olimpico, Dessers’ penalty goal, Celik’s own goal and Belotti in the final decided. The Grigiorossi win the second Italian Cup semi-final in their history. Cremonese will face Fiorentina in April.

Cremonese beats Roma and reaches the semi-final of the Italian Cup. In April he will face Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina. Coach Davide Ballardini commented the match on the microphones of Mediaset: “Tonight we played a good game, when you play against a team like Roma you have to be good and lucky. We earned all of our luck with a performance as a team, as a team of a good level. I didn’t expect such a performance from Cremonese, with personality, keeping the field well throughout the game. I look at Cremonese, then the Roma coach will talk about Roma”.

“The championship? Maybe – continues the gray and red coach – it’s better to say that they’re all dry matches… (laughs, ed), we’ll try to always be so good, otherwise the difficulties will increase. They’re all inside or outside matches. We want to play, when we have the ball we try to play. Our request, since we arrived, is this: when you have the ball you have the duty to unmark yourself and play, when instead the opponents have it, you prepare the area of ​​the field where you feel strongest and try to get the ball back.”

Defender Matteo Bianchetti also spoke at the end of the match: “It’s an immense joy, in a year full of difficulties, this victory after the one in Naples gives us satisfaction. Now we have to think about scoring points in the league which we need too much, but now “We’re enjoying this moment. We still believe in salvation in the league, meanwhile going forward in the Cup is great satisfaction, for the city and for us. Anything is possible.”

February 1, 2023 (change February 1, 2023 | 23:27)

