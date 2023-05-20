Home » Cremonese-Bologna, official formations: the decision on Ciofani, Arnautovic and Barrow
Cremonese-Bologna, official formations: the decision on Ciofani, Arnautovic and Barrow

by admin

The official lineups have been announced Cremonese-Bologna, first fantasy football match on Saturday after yesterday’s advance. Will be Tsadjout starting in attack with Okereke, initial bench for Ciofani. Arnautovic instead wins the ballot with ZirkzeeOrsolini and Barrow will complete the trident.

THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

CREMONESE – Carnesecchi; Sernicola, Chiriches, Vasquez, Valeri; Castagnetti, Meitè, Pickel; Galdames; Okereke, Tsadjout.

BOLOGNA – Skorupski; Posch, Bonifazi, Lucumì, Cambiaso; Ferguson, Schouten, Dominguez; Orsolini, Arnautovic, Barrow.

