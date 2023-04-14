Ballardini recovers Dessers, Okereke and Benassi. The first favorite to partner Tsadjout in attack. Bianchetti disqualified, Vasquez in central defence. Vicario is recovered but Zanetti still lines up Perisan. In attack Piccoli towards a starting shirt next to Caputo. Live on the DAZN app and ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control, at 18.30.

The Zini match opens the 30th day of the Serie A championship. After Marassi’s success against Sampdoria and after abandoning the last place in the standings, the formation of Ballardini he wants to try to repeat last round’s victory to try to close this championship in the best possible way given the distance from salvation. Cremonese recovers Dessers, Benassi Church . Tsadjout is certain of a starting shirt in attack. A Cremona arrives Empoli who is in a very calm classification situation and has the objective of improving his position as much as possible. Vicar returns but Perisan should still be between the posts. Little ones favorite for a starting shirt next to Caputo with Baldanzi behind him. Live on the DAZN app and ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control, at 18.30.

Good news for the Lombards on the recovery front: for the delicate match against Empoli Ballardini finds Dessers , Okereke e Benassi . Out instead Ciofani who reassured him about his condition but who needs rest. The attacker will be out for at least 10 days. The favorite is ahead Tsadjout while a relay between Dessers and Okereke is possible. Whitebait is disqualified while Ferrari and Quagliata they trained intermittently. In defense almost sure the slip of Vasquez in the center of the line with Discomfort (slightly favored) e Lochoshvili on its sides.

Empoli, Vicar improves but does not return

“Problem solved but we need to get him back in shape”. These are the words of Mr. Zanetti on the situation of Vicar. The goalkeeper, to regain his place between the posts, will have to wait a couple of weeks of ‘recharge’. Cremona will miss them Akpro bag and Ismaili. Behind then it’s still a turn the winter while in the median there are various solutions. Bandinelli and Marine they don’t seem in question. Grassi and Fazzini seem the most likely candidates to complete the 3-man line. In attack, however, there could be a triple ballot: Piccoli, Cambiaghi and Satriano they play a shirt. The feeling is that the order in which we have listed them is identical to Zanetti’s probable preferences.

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2), the probable formation: Perisan; Ebuehi, De Winter, Luperto, Parisi; Grassi, Marin, Bandinelli; Baldanzi; Caputo, Little ones. All. Zanetti