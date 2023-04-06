Of Alessandro Bocci, sent to Cremona

Fiorentina wins the first leg of the Coppa Italia on the Cremonese field: goals from Cabral and Nico Gonzalez

Fiorentina wins the ninth game in a row, mortgaging qualification for the final of The ninth victory in a row is not the most glittering, but certainly the most intriguing because it opens the doors to the Italian Cup final wide open for Fiorentina, a goal that has been missing since 2014 with Montella on the bench and the Della Valle brothers at the helm of the company. It ends 2-0 as in the championship, under the sign of Arturone Cabral, a former mysterious object and now the protégé of the four thousand fans who invade Zini: the Brazilian breaks the balance in the middle of a first half dominated by the Viola and in the second half, at the moment of greater suffering, he earns the penalty (with Aiwu’s expulsion), which Nico Gonzalez transforms into the net of tranquility.

La Cremonese doesn’t put up much resistance: she has a good reaction after the break but too fragile and rambling. Fiorentina wastes too much in the first part, but knows how to suffer thanks to a defense that has become waterproof, with only one goal conceded in the last six games. The final around the corner. And Cabral enjoys the moment: 13 goals in the season, two for Cremonese, the first in the Italian Cup. For once Ballardini surprises more than the Italian who, compared to expectations, allows Bonaventura to catch his breath by choosing Barak. Cremo renounces Sernicola, Galdames and prefers Ciofani to Dessers and relies on Sarr, Cup goalkeeper. The result is not great. Fiorentina was quick to get into the match and only once, at 0-0, did they risk something: Tsadjout’s insidious diagonal grazes the post. See also Ferrari on pole at the Sebring Mille Miglia, where you can watch the race on TV - breaking latest news

Before and after Cabral’s winning goal from the center of the box on Biraghi’s cross, the Viola have several chances, but not the malice necessary to end the game. More determination and precision would be needed in the last sixteen meters: Gonzalez himself, not very inspired, wasted his double, first with a header and then with his foot nine minutes after the 1-0. So the result remains in the balance. Dessers, as soon as he entered, tries with the first shot on goal, Buonaiuto is denied the 1-1 by an amazing Terracciano. The dangers shake the Viola: Nico’s penalty, complete with Aiwu’s expulsion, who catches the ball with his hand, closes the score. The Cremonese party is over. That of Fiorentina continues.