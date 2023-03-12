The numbers of Cremonese and Fiorentina
The Cremonese has never won in 11 matches against Fiorentina in Serie A (6 draws, 5 defeats); among the teams never beaten in the top flight, only against Juventus (15) have the Lombards played more matches in the competition. The last two matches in Lombardy between Cremonese and Fiorentina I am terminate 0-0; the last match between the two teams at the Grigiorossi home which saw at least one goal in the top tournament dates back to 1 December 1991 (3-1 for Viola, with goals from Malusci, Batistuta and an own goal from Giandebiaggi). There Cremonese is the team that has conceded the most goals after the 90th minute of the game in this championship: five, including the decisive one for the defeat on the last day against Sassuolo (Bajrami in the 92nd minute). There Fiorentina is the team that the Cremonese coach, Davide Ballardini, has challenged several times in his Serie A coaching career: 15, collecting eight defeats (W2, D5), only against Milan (10) and Juventus (nine) did he lose more games in the competition. Curiosity: among the players of the top five European championships 2022/23, solo Harry Kane (seven) and Breel Embolo (six) have scored more header goals than Luka Jovic in all competitions: five, including one in Fiorentina’s win against Milan on the final day.
Where to see Cremonese-Fiorentina on TV
The match between Cremonese and Fiorentina valid for the 26th day of Serie A will be broadcast Sunday 12 March at 3pm live on app on DAZNavailable in the section Sky Q apps. Sky Q subscribers (via satellite or via internet) who are also DAZN customers, will be able to access the DAZN offer also with voice control, using the “Open DAZN” command, conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change the remote control . The match is also visible on ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control. To view the ZONA DAZN channel, DAZN customers must subscribe to a specific option available within the “my account” area on dazn.com. To subscribe to DAZN and activate the option to watch the ZONA DAZN channel on Sky, go to dazn.com/sky and follow the instructions for subscribing.