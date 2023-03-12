The numbers of Cremonese and Fiorentina

The Cremonese has never won in 11 matches against Fiorentina in Serie A (6 draws, 5 defeats); among the teams never beaten in the top flight, only against Juventus (15) have the Lombards played more matches in the competition. The last two matches in Lombardy between Cremonese and Fiorentina I am terminate 0-0; the last match between the two teams at the Grigiorossi home which saw at least one goal in the top tournament dates back to 1 December 1991 (3-1 for Viola, with goals from Malusci, Batistuta and an own goal from Giandebiaggi). There Cremonese is the team that has conceded the most goals after the 90th minute of the game in this championship: five, including the decisive one for the defeat on the last day against Sassuolo (Bajrami in the 92nd minute). There Fiorentina is the team that the Cremonese coach, Davide Ballardini, has challenged several times in his Serie A coaching career: 15, collecting eight defeats (W2, D5), only against Milan (10) and Juventus (nine) did he lose more games in the competition. Curiosity: among the players of the top five European championships 2022/23, solo Harry Kane (seven) and Breel Embolo (six) have scored more header goals than Luka Jovic in all competitions: five, including one in Fiorentina’s win against Milan on the final day.