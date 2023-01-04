“Luca Vialli scores for us”: it is a banner from the South dedicated to the Cremona striker who found glory in Juve to open the challenge against Zini. No one manages to emulate the splendid overhead kick with which, in black and white jersey, he punched his hometown team in the ’94 -’95 championship. The match was decided in expired time by Milik, who signed the victory for Juve (0-1) with a great left footed free-kick. Previously, Cremonese had hit two posts, with Dessers and with Afena Gyan.