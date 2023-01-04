Home Sports Cremonese-Juve 0-1, Milik scores in the 91st minute
Sports

Cremonese-Juve 0-1, Milik scores in the 91st minute

by admin
Cremonese-Juve 0-1, Milik scores in the 91st minute

Allegri’s team goes through with time running out, the Grigiorossi hit two posts with Dessers and Afena-Gyan. On the Church field from the 55th minute

“Luca Vialli scores for us”: it is a banner from the South dedicated to the Cremona striker who found glory in Juve to open the challenge against Zini. No one manages to emulate the splendid overhead kick with which, in black and white jersey, he punched his hometown team in the ’94 -’95 championship. The match was decided in expired time by Milik, who signed the victory for Juve (0-1) with a great left footed free-kick. Previously, Cremonese had hit two posts, with Dessers and with Afena Gyan.

soon the complete article

January 4th – 8.29pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Mekowulu is the new center of Dinamo

You may also like

Djokovic, US tournaments at risk due to the...

‘Luca Vialli scores for us’, the fans’ banner...

Gonzalo Montiel, the Sevilla defender’s shirt on the...

Jones 42+12+11 Haddadi injured and retired, Sichuan narrowly...

Record in Sweden: the Fritte pony is 48...

Spezia-Atalanta, Gasperini: “The defeat would have been unfair”

‘Romeo and Juliet’ actors sue Paramount. “Naked without...

Milan, Leao: the ‘appeals’ from Pioli and Tonali...

Saman Abbas, the body found in Novellara is...

Embiid surpasses Iverson for the fifth best month...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy