It was a freezing winter, as long as there are non-freezing winters in Kiev, but to Adriano Galliani, who was not born in Tahiti, the cold in the stadium seemed truly unbearable. And he didn’t like the show very much either. “Ariedo, are you sure it’s the good one? Are you sure we don’t have to take the other one?”. “Don’t worry boss, it’s the good one”. Characters and interpreters of a great deal, in addition to Galliani and his right-hand man Ariedo Braida, the future AC Milan player Andriy Shevchenko and Dinamo’s other talent, Sergiy Rebrov.