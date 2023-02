Beautiful scene at the end of the match at the Grande Torino stadium: the Cremonese players, last in the standings without any victory after 23 matches, head under the away sector to watch, embracing, the chorus of love from the Grigiorossi fans, borrowed from the song “Loving you” by Gianna Nannini. A way to testify to all the closeness despite the complicated moment of the team, still back from an excellent result on a difficult field

TURIN-CREMONESE 2-2: THE HIGHLIGHTS