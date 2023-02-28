The word specifies, Mourinhodid not want to report them, but assures that, for having had such a reaction, what the fourth man Serra told him at the beginning of the second half these are words of a certain gravity. One has arisen rossofor the Roma coach, who completely out of his mind had to leave the bench and he will not be on the sideline for the next match, against Juventus.

“There are people who have known me for many years: I’m ’emotional’, but not crazy“, Mou begins at the end of the match lost against Cremonese. “To have a reaction like that means that something serious has happened. Now I want to understand if I can do something legally. The fourth man (Serra, ed) told Piccinini to expel me but he didn’t honestly say what he said to me and how he said it to me. I would like to know if there is any audio, but they told me that what the referees say is not recorded. I don’t want to get into the discussion about that he’s from Turin and we’ll play the next one, which I’ll miss, against Juventus“.

It’s still: “He spoke to me inexcusably. At the end of the game Piccinini saw me enter Serra’s dressing room and say to him: ‘I want you to be honest and tell me what happened’, but he has memory problems and don’t remember. His words? I prefer not to tell her. If he had told the referee what he had told me, it was he who was leaving: but he is a liar. If he’s on the pitch next matchday and I’m not, I won’t be able to understand this. Mr. Serra maybe on the pitch is a referee of an incredible dimension and is the next Collina or Rosetti, but as a person I respect him as much as he respects me“.