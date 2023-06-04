Cremonese Salernitana 2-0: video, goals and highlights

The 38th and final day of Serie A is underway. Lazio wins in Empoli, responds to Inter’s success against Turin and closes the championship in second place behind Napoli. Nerazzurri third. While waiting for the Conference final which could qualify for the Europa League, Fiorentina finished in 8th place by winning 3-1 against Sassuolo. Here is the complete standings of Lega Serie A WATCH ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS OF SERIE A