Home » Cremonese Salernitana 2-0: video, goals and highlights
Sports

Cremonese Salernitana 2-0: video, goals and highlights

by admin
Cremonese Salernitana 2-0: video, goals and highlights

The 38th and final day of Serie A is underway. Lazio wins in Empoli, responds to Inter’s success against Turin and closes the championship in second place behind Napoli. Nerazzurri third. While waiting for the Conference final which could qualify for the Europa League, Fiorentina finished in 8th place by winning 3-1 against Sassuolo. Here is the complete standings of Lega Serie A WATCH ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS OF SERIE A

See also  French Open: World No. 1 Batty retires due to injury and enters the third round of women's singles_Poland

You may also like

Chinese women’s volleyball team wins World Women’s Volleyball...

The smiles of Paola Egonu, she returned to...

Salty foods make you eat more

qualified for the round of 16, Alexander Zverev...

Mayfield and Guariglia sign the feat, Turin eliminates...

The medal is home! Climber Ondra won silver...

Double bogey costs Straka top ten intermediate in...

Colli Aniene fire, 2 of the 13 injured...

Udinese Juventus, the probable formations of the Serie...

FC Barcelona overthrows Wolfsburg and wins the second...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy