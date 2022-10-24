Original title: Cressan 6 goals in 4 games helped Taishan tie the three towns Hao Junmin returned to Jinan

On the evening of October 24th, Beijing time, in the 19th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, Shandong Taishan was at the home stadium of Jinan Olympic Sports Center. With Liu Yang’s opening record and two goals from Kleisang, the Guangzhou team won 3-0. , tied the leader Wuhan Three Towns with one less game in points. This game is also the first time that Hao Junmin, the former captain of Taishan team, returned to Jinan to fight.

Cressan hits 6 goals in the past 4 games to help Taishan remain unbeaten

Taishan team’s attack power has been completely released in the past 4 games. Taishan team scored 12 goals in total in these four games, scoring an average of 3 goals per game. Except for the last round of the match with Beijing Guoan, with the tenacious performance at the last moment, Taishan drew 3-3 with his opponent, and the remaining 3 games were all 3 points. In these 4 games, the reason why the Taishan team was able to remain unbeaten is that Cleisang should take the lead. He scored twice in 2 games and scored 6 goals in 4 games, and the number of goals scored by one person accounted for half of the team.

It was Cressan who continued to open the scoring account again, and the Tarzan team was able to defeat the opponent with its strong attacking power when the defense was not very good. And Cressan also climbed to the second place in the scorer list with the high efficiency goals in the recent period, and the gap between the scorer king Malcon and the scorer has narrowed to 4 goals. If this high-efficiency performance can continue in the next games, Cressang is still expected to hit the Golden Boot.

Taishan continues to put pressure on the leader, and the points have tied the three towns and tied for the first place

In the last match, the Taishan team drew Beijing Guoan at the last moment. In another game about the championship, Wuhan Sanzhen defeated Tianjin Jinmen Tigers, bringing the difference between the two teams back to 3 points. However, in this game, Taishan faced the former eight crown champions, the Guangzhou team, which is now in the quagmire of relegation. Accumulate 50 points.

However, the 19th round of the three towns make-up match will be held tomorrow night. If the three towns cannot continue the momentum of victory, the difference between the two teams will be reduced to at least 1 point. This kind of pressure to win requires a stronger pressure resistance for the newly-promoted three towns. In the previous game, Sanzhen had lost to the Cangzhou Lions and the Zhejiang team in a row, which surprised the outside world.

The old captain Hao Junmin returned to Jinan to instigate the threat twice

Hao Junmin, who was wearing the No. 46 shirt of the Guangzhou team, appeared in the Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium as the starter. This is the first time the former Taishan team captain has returned to Jinan to fight since he left the team last season. Although Hao Junmin, 35, only joined the Guangzhou team during the second transfer period, he has only played 215 minutes in the previous 4 games, of which only 90 minutes have been played in one game. But even in this long-term sparse battle, Hao Junmin still played well in this game.

In the 21st minute of the first half, the Guangzhou team won consecutive corner kicks in the frontcourt. Hao Junmin made a diagonal pass with his right foot from the left corner of the penalty area and assisted Li Yang with a header. Li Yang’s ball hit the crossbar. The upper edge pops up the bottom line, which is the closest Guangzhou team is to the goal in the whole game. In the 72nd minute, Hao Junmin launched a counterattack in the backcourt and made a long pass to the frontcourt. Tan Kaiyuan, who came off the bench, stopped the ball and returned to do it. Li Yang advanced to the front of the penalty area and turned to the right. Yang Liyu inserted into the penalty area and shot obliquely from the far corner. Hao Junmin made two precise passes and instigated two attacks, posing a considerable threat to the goal of the old club Taishan. How much Hao Junmin can recover will determine the prospect of Guangzhou’s relegation.

