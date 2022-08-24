MUNICH (GERMANY)

The Italian athletics expedition to Bavaria ends with a flourish. He had been working there for four years, he wanted it and won it over. It is the gold of 10,000 meters, the longest distance in track and field athletics. Yeman Crippa first ignited himself and then an internal stadium, the Olympiastadion in Munich, which with an exciting, as well as phenomenal sprint, hit that goal he had set himself after the bronze in Berlin 2018. Yeman, 25 years old , son of Ethiopia but transplanted to Trentino, adopted when he was five years old together with his five brothers by a couple from Milan who had gone to an orphanage in Addis Ababa, in the Bavarian night he crowned his season and his four years with the European title in the 10,000 after having renounced, in tears, Eugene’s recent World Cup.

“We haven’t seen things like this for years.” The balance of the blue athletics at the Europeans is all in the words of the director Antonio La Torre, referring to the fund but extendable to the entire blue expedition. On the eve of the Munich championship, the president of FIDAL, Stefano Mei, had recourse to his memories by predicting a better result than Split ’90, the top of the Italian athletics, where the then cross-country skier won one of 12 medals (bronze in the 10 thousand). «That was not the case – the words yesterday, from Casa Italia, in closing – La Torre was right, more cautious. But the balance is really satisfactory ».

Beyond the disappointment of the marathon, the shadow that remains is Jacobs’ failure to participate in the 4×100 battery and then the consequent mockery of elimination. “But Marcell wanted to run, and he couldn’t: then we cleared up, no quarrel,” Mei said to dispel the doubts. «In addition to the tips – La Torre explained – we wanted to check the team. The finals won, the very courageous test of Arese in the 1500s, Abdelwahed and Zhoglami on the hedges: everything tells us that Tokyo’s heritage is not lost. And that this is the launching pad for the next two years, up to Paris ».

The Italian medal table at the European championships at the end says 3 golds, 2 silvers, 6 bronzes. –