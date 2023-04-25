Crisis at FC Bayern: “Tabula rasa” in the management floor conceivable



FC Bayern Munich also threatens to gamble away its third chance for the title. But who is responsible for the misery? In the meantime, everyone from the club management seems to have been counted without exception, above all Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic.

If the simultaneous substitution of Thomas Müller and Josua Kimmich in the 75th minute of an important Bundesliga game is not the main topic of the weekend, one can conclude that there is really something going on at FC Bayern. And “there’s really something going on” is almost an understatement: the tree is on fire, as the saying goes. In focus: the decision-makers Oliver Kahn, Hasan Salihamidzic and Herbert Hainer.

CEO, sports director and president are accused of mistakes in the club management and in the transfer policy. The current crisis is the result of these mistakes. At the moment, the only question seems to be who can hold out for how long.

BR sports reporter Eckl: “All leading position wiggle”

“All management positions are currently shaking massively at Bayern,” says BR sports reporter Florian Eckl in the “Radiowelt” on Bayern2. “If they don’t become German champions now, I could imagine that there could be a massive ‘tabula rasa’ at board level.”

In other words: the replacement of the entire management team no longer seems to be out of the question. The supervisory board, which meets in May, would have to decide that. A season without a title – Kahn said at the weekend that it would be “a disaster”. It seems obvious that there will also be personal consequences.

Criticized leadership trio

After discussing the replacement of Oliver Kahn last week, who was combative at the weekendAccording to media reports, the work of sports director Hasan Salihamidzic is also being viewed more and more critically.

The Bosnian was celebrated for his transfers at the beginning of the season. However, not all of them turned out to be top commitments, see Sadio Mané. According to FC Bayern reporter Eckl, the former Bayern professional is also being criticized for his high expenses: “Not only did he put together this very unbalanced squad and then described it as the ‘best of all time’, he was right too burned a lot of money, also in terms of the coaches.”

Expensive players, expensive coaches

The commitment and release of Julian Nagelsmann can cost Bayern up to 60 million euros – in addition to the 20 million euros transfer fee that was transferred to Leipzig at the time, a salary of up to ten million euros could be paid per year (Nagelsmann still has a contract until 2026 ) or a severance payment.

Star trainer Thomas Tuchel is said to collect a double-digit million amount every year. In addition, assistant coach Barry has now been released from Chelsea FC, and the new goalkeeper coach Michaelrechner, who came from Hoffenheim, has also cost a fee. “Overall, a lot of money was spent for very little income,” concluded BR reporter Eckl.

FCB too big for Salihamidzic?

Internally, the voices are increasing that FC Bayern “is a size too big for him,” writes the kicker. Salihamidzic started as sports director at Bayern in 2017 and was promoted to the board in 2020. One of his biggest advocates at the time was club icon Uli Hoeneß. The 71-year-old is now Honorary President and an enormously influential member of the Supervisory Board, which, according to the Articles of Association, determines the composition of the Management Board. It remains to be seen whether he will still stand by him.

Hainer does not give a happy picture

President Herbert Hainer is also not doing too well at the moment, and not just because of his declaration of loyalty to Nagelsmann just a few days before his leave of absence. “Hainer paints an unfortunate picture, also in the way he communicates with the outside world,” says Eckl. In addition, his words were not listened to much internally. At least that’s what the Bild newspaper thinks it knows.

So it remains exciting at Bayern. Especially if Bayern should really remain without a title.