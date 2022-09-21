President Agnelli confirms his confidence in the coach but wants a change immediately. Tactical and character changes will be requested. Preparation on top of the charges

Torino

Dark faces, bitter reflections, restless thoughts. With a fixed point in the sea of ​​doubts: forward with Massimiliano Allegri. These are not material economic calculations, which also have an impact considering the four-year 7 million plus bonuses per season: it is consistent with a long-term program that the current difficulties, although serious and unexpected, do not disavow. The president Andrea Agnelli over the phone reiterated his confidence in the coach that he strongly wanted, reassured him on the solidity of the relationship while obviously insisting on the urgency of a change.

Defending a highly contested and by now unpopular technical guide does not mean, however, on the part of Juventus, to pretend nothing has happened and passively wait for Max to solve the problems on his own: trust intact, but involvement of every component due to co-responsibility (from the club to the players , no one is exempt) and pure necessity, considering that so far he has not been able to glue patches and that in the meantime the Champions League round of 16 are at risk and the delay in the league becomes heavy. The analysis of the crisis will characterize the pause and will also end up on the table of the upcoming Board of Directors, alongside the approval of a budget suffering in the awareness of a worrying link: already failing to qualify for the Cup, would entail financial effects that are hard to bear.

With Allegri the company will try to change pace, Allegri will be made understandable reliefs because the performances are there for all to see and no excuse can hold up, including that of absences which in turn can become a charge, since the injuries are mostly muscular.

At the top of the accusations, athletic preparation: the team trots in a disarming way and even if it starts well as it happened with Benfica it collapses, a sign that something is wrong and that intervention is mandatory. There is no question about the professionalism of the trainers – Simone Folletti has been with Allegri since Spal and has therefore countersigned six championships – but the figure reveals a problem: an intervention, in reality, has already taken place in this respect, by hiring the professor Giovanni Andreini, already a member of the staff of the National team, among other things, as Head of Performance, but now he will be assigned a greater centrality.

The rest will be a set of advice and support to shake the team from a strange abulia: the intensity does not depend on preparation alone, the coach will be asked for tactical and temperamental changes because at the root of the defeats there is an even more worrying non-game than defeats and an obvious psychological block to be removed.

The team must regain confidence, also through certainties on the forms, and eliminate evident fears – evidenced by the inability to react – and excessive nervousness, witnessed by four expulsions – including Allegri – in seven days. We will also intervene on the statements: the company never talks about internal sanctions, but it was considered to fine the coach for a chat-interview published in recent days. He does not hide, but reiterates his belief in rebirth, convinced that the recoveries will present another Juventus. The fear is that it is too late. –