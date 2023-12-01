Cristante, the Series. Foreign eyes on Bryan

In this difficult start to the season on the part of Romaa happy note is represented by Bryan Cristante. Mourinho has never given up in these two and a half seasons European Champion of Italy 2021, also thanks to its tactical flexibility. In fact, the former Atalanta player can play indifferently in midfield, attacking midfielder and even as a central defender, without his performance being affected, Cristante is also one of the most present for minutes played in the entire SerieA. The player has recently extended his contract with the Giallorossi club, bringing the deadline to June 2027. His performances have not gone unnoticed by most observers and market operators, especially outside the Italian borders. The 1995 class has several admirers , particularly in Premier League e Saudi Arabia. And these two realities could attempt to attack the midfielder in the next summer transfer market session.

The Premier League falls on the footballer

The Premier League is carefully observing the excellent performances that Cristante is providing for Roma, especially Tottenhamas reported The messengerwould seem to have an offer ready, for next June, of 30 million euros to bring the “handyman” Giallorossi in England. At these figures the company of Friedkin it could also open up to a sale, also given the obligations imposed by the UEFA in terms of Financial Fair Play. But it’s not just Spurs who are interested in the midfielder, as reported by the English portal birminghammail.co.uk, two other clubs across the Channel would be interested in Cristante’s performances, and they are West Ham e Aston Villa. If the various market rumors were confirmed, an auction could open for the Giallorossi player in the summer, and it would be difficult for him to remain under the sun of the capital.

There is also interest in him from Arabia

Not only the Premier League observes and appreciates Bryan Cristante, as reported Il Tempoalso there Saudi Pro League he would be interested in the Italian national football player, in particular theAl Nassr, the team in which Cristiano Ronaldo plays. To date there are no negotiations but if they were to move from those latitudes, putting on the table a good offer for the club, and a rich salary for the boy, it would be very difficult to refuse, both for the club and for Cristante. For the moment the player plays, and well, for Roma and any discussion is postponed until June, unless the twists and turns that are always around the corner in the transfer market.

