Cristian Totti and Lorenzo Del Piero at Frosinone and Trento: dynasties of football – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

After Daniel Maldini and the Stankovic brothers, here are two more “art relatives”: Cristian Totti goes to Frosinone, Lorenzo Del Piero to Trento

Certain dynasties go on, with the hope that they can leave indelible traces as who created these stories. And so the world of football has the opportunity to get to know the new Francesco Totti and the new Alex Del Piero, the last true number 10s, team-mates in the national team (together they won the 2006 World Cup in Germany), and the last flags.

On the one hand there is Cristian, son of the former Giallorossi captain; on the other side is Lorenzo, nephew of the former Juventus player. The first, a striker born in 2005, leaves Rome and Trigoria (and that a Totti leaves the capital is already news) to start again a few kilometers from Frosinone. Team in which he will play with the Primavera. Cristian wants to do it with more continuity: in the succulent Giallorossi nursery the competition is really high. Dad and son had already met in Ciociaria in June in Veroli, when they went to visit the San Bernardo institute, which is located in the complex of the Cistercian Abbey of Casamari, a school that the 17-year-old will attend from next year. The confirmation of his farewell to Roma comes directly from Cristian who modified his biography on his Instagram profile by writing: «Official Football Player of Frosinone Calcio».

And here we come to Lorenzo Del Piero. As mentioned, he is the nephew of Alessandro, former Juventus captain (son of Stefano, our older brother). Lorenzo, striker born in 2007, was chosen to be part of the Primavera of Trento. It’s a great opportunity for him: he showed off last year in Pordenone’s youth team, where he scored 12 goals in 14 games, and was also required in higher categories, hoping one day to reach where his uncle made history .

Finally, how can we forget Daniel Maldini, Paolo’s second son, another totem in the history of football. Born in 2001, the striker (but can also play in midfield) moved to Empoli on loan in this transfer market session. He has already scored three goals in Serie A and won the Scudetto with Milan on 22 May 2022 in Reggio Emilia, with a 3-0 win against Sassuolo.

Or goalkeeper Filip Stankovic (born in 2002), one of Dejan’s sons, who is leaving Inter to go on loan to Sampdoria, coached by Andrea Pirlo. Talents are growing and who knows if they will keep faith with the founders of their dynasties. The premises are all there.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

