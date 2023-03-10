FSoccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted furiously at his new Saudi side Al-Nassr’s loss of top spot. After the 1-0 defeat against Al-Ittihad FC, the 38-year-old left the pitch shaking his head and finally kicked several water bottles on the edge of the pitch in frustration, local media reported and a footage of the scene shared online showed.

Fans of the opposing team shouted “Messi” at the top of their lungs even before the kick-off and when Ronaldo was named, in order to provoke the player, according to Arab media. The shouts can also be heard on the video. Teammates had therefore tried to calm Ronaldo before his angry departure.

“We are disappointed with the result, but we remain focused on our season and the upcoming games,” Ronaldo wrote on Twitter after the game on Thursday evening. Al-Ittihad took the top spot in the Saudi Pro League after the game, relegating Al-Nassr to second. A few months ago, Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Saudi club. According to media reports, including advertising revenue, he should get the equivalent of around 200 million euros per season.

The two multiple world footballers Lionel Messi and Ronaldo are considered rivals. At the end of January, Messi won a friendly against Ronaldo’s team with Paris Saint-Germain. The Portuguese had led a selection of players from his own club and Saudi club Al-Hilal. Despite two goals from Ronaldo, PSG won 5-4 with Argentinian world champion Messi.