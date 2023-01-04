Original title: Appeared at the welcome ceremony of the new owner this morning (quote)

beijing nightNews (Reporter Zhao Xiaosong) Gorgeous fireworks bloomed in the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, and more than 30,000 fans expressed their excitement with deafening cheers——In the early hours of this morning, Beijing time, the Saudi Riyadh Victory Team played for Ronaldo at the ball A welcome ceremony was held at the home stadium of the team. The Portuguese star, who made his debut on behalf of his new club for the first time, wore a brand new No. 7 jersey. While expressing his good results for the Saudi team, he also confirmed that his career in European football was over.

“Now I feel very good, and I am very proud to have made this important decision in my life.” At the press conference after the debut ceremony, Ronaldo expressed his joy of joining the Victory Team. He further emphasized that he will cooperate with ” In the past “say goodbye,” my work in Europe is done, I used to play for the best club in Europe and won everything. Now, everything is a new challenge for me.” Ronaldo emphasized at the press conference, Recently, I have also received olive branches from European clubs, “I have many job opportunities in Europe, and many clubs in Brazil, Australia, and the United States are also trying to sign me. But I promised Victory Club that coming here will not only develop football, There are other aspects of this amazing country that need to be developed.”

When asked by reporters how to face the criticism of joining the Saudi League, Ronaldo responded again: “Have I been criticized a lot for joining the Victory Team? I broke all the records in Europe, and I want to break some records here. I come here to play football, I hope to play happily and help the club win and develop.” Regarding the rumored high salary, Ronaldo did not deny, “This contract is unique, I am a unique player, so it is normal. “

After the welcome ceremony, Ronaldo immediately trained with the winning team. Regarding when to play, he said: “If the coach allows, I hope to play the day after tomorrow (on the evening of January 5th, Beijing time, the Victory Team will host the Tai team in the league).”