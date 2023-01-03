Original title: Ronaldo arrived in Riyadh and he has brought 28 million euros to his new club

CCTV News: At 4 am on January 3, Ronaldo flew to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He will undergo the second part of the physical examination and will officially appear at the Riyadh Victory Club at 0:00 on January 4, Beijing time.

On the last day of 2022, Riyadh Victory officially announced the signing of Ronaldo. The two parties signed the contract until 2025. He will continue to wear the No. 7 jersey.

Before the private jet took off, Ronaldo deliberately posted a video on social media and said to the fans: “Hi everyone, see you later!” trip.

At 0:00 on the 4th, Riyadh Victory will hold a welcoming ceremony for Ronaldo at the Prince Fahd Stadium. According to Saudi media reports, this welcoming ceremony is similar to the way Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 when the Bernabéu stadium was arranged.

At that time, he will give a short speech in front of an audience of 30,000. Many celebrities of the Riyadh Victory Team will also participate, and the entire unveiling ceremony will last for about 2 hours.

However, tickets for Ronaldo’s debut ceremony are hard to come by – according to Saudi reporters, over 140,000 fans are queuing up to buy tickets for Ronaldo’s debut ceremony on the Riyadh Victory official website.

In the past few days, Riyadh Victory has sold nearly 250,000 Ronaldo jerseys. It is estimated that these 250,000 jerseys have brought Riyadh Victory 112 million Saudi riyals (about 28 million euros) in revenue.