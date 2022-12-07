The King and his people no longer experience the same emotions, perhaps not even the same fate. Sometimes it happens: it’s a feeling that rises from below, it has a historical force. It is difficult to manifest, after all it is lese-majeste: but it is difficult to suppress. It is above all complex to understand, seen from the throne: the King rejects reality, when it moves away from him, it ceases to overlap with him. The Arabian desert is a raw place, perfect for looking at yourself as an equal, for getting rid of something or someone.