Cristiano Ronaldo between Portugal, Al Nassr and millions: the king alone, by Bucciantini

Cristiano Ronaldo between Portugal, Al Nassr and millions: the king alone, by Bucciantini

The divorce from United, the bench in Portugal that flies without him, the agreement with Al Nassr that would make him the highest paid ever: in the mind of a champion who tried to beat the clock. In vain

The King and his people no longer experience the same emotions, perhaps not even the same fate. Sometimes it happens: it’s a feeling that rises from below, it has a historical force. It is difficult to manifest, after all it is lese-majeste: but it is difficult to suppress. It is above all complex to understand, seen from the throne: the King rejects reality, when it moves away from him, it ceases to overlap with him. The Arabian desert is a raw place, perfect for looking at yourself as an equal, for getting rid of something or someone.

