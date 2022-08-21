Home Sports Cristiano Ronaldo decided to stay at Manchester United this season and his friend Casemiro joined to facilitate this incident_Real Madrid_Almeida_Sainz
Cristiano Ronaldo decided to stay at Manchester United this season and his friend Casemiro joined to facilitate this incident

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to stay at Manchester United this season and his friend Casemiro joined to facilitate this incident_Real Madrid_Almeida_Sainz
2022-08-21 14:05
Source: Football Europe and America Exchange

Original title: Ronaldo decided to stay at Manchester United this season and his friend Casemiro joined to facilitate this

On August 21, Beijing time, according to Portuguese reporter Pedro Almeida, Ronaldo accepted to stay at Manchester United. The addition of Casemiro was an important factor that prompted Cristiano Ronaldo to make his decision to stay in the team. In the summer window this year, the rumors of Ronaldo’s departure from the team caused a stir. He had scandals with Bayern, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and other teams.

“Aspen” reporter Manu Sainz also said that Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United this season unless there is a last-minute reversal. In addition, the reporter also said that the joining of Casemiro is a big benefit for Ronaldo. Casemiro and Ronaldo are good friends, and their competitive personalities are very similar.

Earlier, Real Madrid and Manchester United reached an agreement on the transfer of Casemiro. Casemiro has also arrived in Manchester for a medical examination, and he will soon be able to play for Manchester United. Casemiro was Cristiano Ronaldo’s right-hand man in winning the Champions League four times at Real Madrid, because he brought substantial changes to Real Madrid on the defensive end, which allowed the striker led by Cristiano Ronaldo to charge without worries.

